Gerard Timmer will resign as CEO of NOS with immediate effect. The television company reported this on Thursday. His decision follows the publication of an article in Volkskrant which shows that Timmer did receive signals of abuse within the broadcaster during his time as director of BNNVARA, including at De Wereld Draait Door.

The article states that Timmer, who led BNNVARA from 2014 to 2018, was aware of misconduct at Zembla and De Wereld Draait Door. Several BNNVARA executives said they spoke to Timmer about inappropriate behavior by presenter Matthijs van Nieuwkerk. Over the years, dozens of DWDD employees have gotten sick, including burned out, because no action was taken from above.

Timmer, who led cultural change at NOS, denied he had ignored reports of “excesses” at De Wereld Draait Door. However, he is resigning because the article “undermines the trust needed to bring about the necessary changes that the public broadcaster and NOS are advocating.” He also says stories of unwanted behavior from former colleagues “hit him hard.”

Doubts about Timmer

Timmer succeeded Jan de Jong at NOS in 2018. Before joining BNNVARA – he is one of the founders of BNN – he was the director of television at an NGO. NOS was highlighted negatively in the Van Rijn report published earlier this year. NOS Sport and NOS News staff who spoke to the committee said there were above average levels of bullying, intimidation, sexual harassment and discrimination. Several NOS employees told de Volkskrant that they wondered whether Timmer could bring about the changes he wanted.

The NOS council responded by saying they understood Timmer’s decision. The board also regrets the departure of the “widely respected director,” in part because Timmer was a “pioneer of efforts” to make NOS an “inclusive organization and improved manners.” The board also says it has confidence in the action plan for cultural change to take place within the broadcaster.

Also Read: NGO Study Painfully Reveals How Failed Management Plunges Broadcasters into Psychological Distress

Share Write to the editor