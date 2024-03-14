Fiumicino, March 14, 2024 – Franco Osvaldo Faieta, historical president of the Agro Isola Sacra association, has left his post. “On behalf of the municipal administration, I thank Franco Osvaldo Faieta for the work he has done for our city and for being the guardian of the treasures and traditions of our territory,” commented Mayor Mario Baccini upon hearing the news.

“For many years,” explains the mayor, “the Association has played an exceptional role in maintaining the high value of historical sites, the origins of the city of Fiumicino, protecting public structures from vandalism. Many events and initiatives organized by the association contributed to the preservation of the life of the village, such as the historical Threshing Festival. – continued the mayor, also highlighting the important cooperation with President Faieta in the reconstruction of the Borgo di Isola Sacra. – Thanks to the daily discussions we had with the President, we were able to renew relations with the Lazio region in order to plan the reconstruction of this area. I wish the new President Vittorio Petricca a good job,” concluded the First Citizen.

