It’s a shame Ram doesn’t sell pickups here themselves, but that doesn’t stop Dutch dealers from selling some pickups here. Sales in Holland may soon decline because Ram is discontinuing the V8 engine. Tuner Militem offers the V8’s last hurray. The Italian company has updated the already not so modest Ram 1500 TRX.

Indeed, the Militem Magnum 700 produces exactly 702 hp. and 882 Nm of torque from the same 6.2-liter Hemi V8. So nothing was done to the Ram TRX engine. Opt for launch control and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a ridiculous 4.5 seconds. Quite difficult, considering that a pickup truck weighs significantly more than the average station wagon.

Ram pickup modifications

All power is sent to the pavement through an eight-speed automatic transmission and 22-inch off-road tires. In addition, Militem installed adaptive shock absorbers from Bilstein and the tuner strengthened the ladder frame. Apparently, it stands 30 centimeters above the ground and you can drive into lakes 80 centimeters deep. So the thing can easily participate in a triathlon.

At first glance, the two-color radiator grille with the name of the tuner company in the center catches your eye. The hood is new and looks a little more aggressive. The wheel arches are also from Militem. At the rear is a quartet of exhaust pipes that enhance the roaring note of the Hemi-V8. There are also plenty of add-ons you can add to the truck. Consider a cargo bed cover, cargo bed ladder, roll cage and a set of LED lights for an even more off-road experience.

The interior of the Militem Magnum 700 is a bit softer and has two skylights. You can also find a lot of Alcantara and carbon fiber. You also get contrast stitching and 700 logos. The cabin is complemented by a 12-inch infotainment screen and a 19-speaker speaker package from Harman Kardon. The tuner is asking 164,950 euros for the pickup. In the Netherlands, a new Ram can be purchased from any dealer for 130,000 euros.