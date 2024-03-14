Fiumicino, March 14, 2024 – City Councilor Mauro Stasio has been appointed Chairman of the Jubilee Commission; the post of vice president was given to Valentina Dzhua, an opposition adviser.

“I am proud of my role and the confidence the City Council showed in voting for me. The Jubilee will be an event of great importance for our territory and we will need to constantly commit ourselves to being ready to welcome the many pilgrims who will visit the many beauties of the Fiumicino area,” said Mauro Stasio, President of the Jubilee Commission. – and who will choose the many accommodation facilities, restaurants and establishments present in our municipality as a tourist destination. The challenge ahead is challenging, but I am confident that through innovative ideas and projects we can best prepare our city for 2025.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.