Fiumicino, March 14, 2024 – As reported by Arsial, the use of water by users seems to very often be for purposes other than drinking and hygienic-sanitary, and which, with the approach of the summer season, can also be used for recreational purposes (swimming pools) and other activities that result in water shortages over long periods of time, especially for users at hydraulically high altitudes.

From April 1 to September 30, in order to limit the consumption of drinking water, it is prohibited to use water taken from a public water supply for the following purposes:

– watering vegetable gardens and orchards, with the exception of municipal green spaces and municipal sports facilities.

— filling swimming pools for private use.

– washing vehicles and open areas, with the exception of car washes. and for everything that is not strictly necessary for human needs.

In addition, having seen that controlled water consumption is increasing, ACEA ATO2 has implemented a night-time pressure management plan aimed at ensuring that the resource is conserved and is available during periods of greatest use by users.

