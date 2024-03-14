For fans of the Ferragnez affair, which has been taking place for months amid emotional estrangements, charities with issues to be clarified and legal battles, there is now a date to mark on the calendar: April 2nd, in fact, after Chiara Ferragni’s interview with Fazio of last March 3, it will be the turn of the Milanese rapper Fedez, aka Federico Leonardo Lucia, to have his say, guest of Francesca Fagnani in her show ‘Belve’, which returns to the air on April 2 for the first episode of the new series, on Rai 2 According to what AdnKronos has learned, that Tuesday evening the rapper will go on video to answer Fagnani’s questions (“without making a silent scene about anything”), while the recording of the program is already scheduled for March 27th.

It will be a real and unfiltered interview, with the rapper ready to say “whatever is needed”. Starting from the Pandoro case, at the center of the controversy over his wife’s charity, even if the affair does not concern him directly, but by which Fedez felt touched. The 35-year-old from Milan, as an entrepreneur, will certainly also talk about the projects that are close to his heart, such as the one relating to mental health. The topic of the relationship with Chiara, which has been in crisis for some time, will certainly then be touched on. This will also be a way to clarify, while avoiding making the story spectacular, especially since children are involved. Certainly, it is assured, the objective of the interview is to avoid remaining on the defensive, as – it is noted – done by Chiara Ferragni on the Nove.

