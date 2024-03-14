Yes, limited to this speed. So everything can be a lot faster in this cool AMG GT63S.

Recently, there are fewer and fewer Mercedes breeders. In the past there were companies such as Kicherer, Carlsson, Gemballa, Koenig and so on. Today we have to make do with Brabus. Either way it would be best, but a little choice wouldn’t hurt. Don’t worry, dear boys and girls, there is a choice!

Because Vet still exists. Just like Brabus, these specialists mainly deal with Mercedes. The big difference is that Vate mainly concentrates on the technical aspects of Mercedes and AMG. Yes, sometimes there are visual adjustments, but often they are useless.

Vette AMG GT63S

Their latest project is the Mercedes-AMG GT63S 4-door coupe. At Väth they are very modest and give AMGT credit for creating huge profits in the engine, the famous twin-turbo 4.0 V8. In standard configuration the engine is good at 639 hp. and 900 Nm, but after a digital massage the values ​​suddenly reach 750 fresh horses and 1050 Nm!

The maximum speed has been increased from 315 km/h to 335 km/h. This is still a limited top speed! By the way, more is possible. In Väte they go up to 900 hp, but for export (so no TüV).

Optionally, you can equip the V8 with a cold air intake and a sports exhaust with flaps that you can open and close depending on your mood. Väth also ensures that you get a beautiful and full V8 sound.

Fortunately, they are not rated for maximum decibels. Using the valve, you can also slightly muffle the sound when you’re just driving to work.

Stable

Handling has also improved. Wet achieved this by lowering the ride height by 20mm. New wheels were also installed. You may not like them very much (and we agree with you on that). They are significantly lighter and therefore provide lower unsprung weight (and therefore better ride quality).

Finally, there’s another elephant in the showroom, and it’s a not-so-subtle spoiler. This should actually provide more downforce at high speeds. Well, if you have a car that can go 335 km/h, it’s good if it’s a little stable.

Vette AMG GT63S LIMITED TO 335 km/h