The singer forced to cancel a concert in Alessandri: the reason

Over the last few hours, the name of Iva Zanicchi has been occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? An announcement made a few hours ago by the singer’s staff is making fans very worried: let’s find out together what’s happening.

Iva Zanicchi forced to cancel a concert she was supposed to hold in Alessandria due to some health problems. The announcement emerged a little while ago on the singer’s social media page, obviously triggering concern on the part of all her fans. These are the words with which Iva Zanicchi’s collaborators communicated the cancellation of the Alessandria concert that the singer was supposed to hold on March 15:

The tickets purchased remain valid for the new date, any refund requests can be made at the sales network used during the purchase.

It seems that Iva Zanicchi was forced to cancel the concert in Alessandria at the Teatro Alessandrino due to severe hoarseness. At the moment, the person concerned has remained silent and has not exposed herself publicly after the announcement made by her staff.

According to what was communicated by Iva Zanicchi’s collaborators, the event will be held on October 27th in Rome.

Loredana Bert is also forced to cancel concerts due to illness

In the past few hours, news has spread of the illness that struck Loredana Bertè and which forced the singer to cancel some of her concerts. Following her illness, the singer was hospitalized for some tests.

The concerts in Rome and Varese have been cancelled. While Loredana Bertè broke the silence and exposed herself about what happened to her, Iva Zanicchi, as already mentioned, did not make any statements regarding her state of health.