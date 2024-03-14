Brighton, March 14, 2024 – Mission accomplished for Roma, who reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League despite losing to Brighton. The Giallorossi, thanks to a 4-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico, lost 1-0 at the Falmer Stadium but still progressed to be one of the top eight teams in the second European club competition. Welbeck’s goal in the 37th minute of the first half decided the match at Falmer Stadium in favor of De Zerbi’s boys.

Match

The game was very tense from the opening minutes, with the home team attacking in an attempt to achieve an unlikely comeback and the visitors finding themselves stranded and forced to go on the defensive. In the 23rd minute, in one of the rare moments of attack, the Romans scored against Azmoun, but the referee did not count it due to the dangerous play of the Iranian striker. In the 37th minute, De Zerbi’s team’s advantage was rewarded. Estupinan breaks in from the left and feeds to Welbeck, who moves the ball to the right and places it inside the top corner.

The English also started the second half well and in the 5th minute they were dangerous because of Enciso, who shot from outside the penalty area: the ball went wide of the goal. In the 12th minute, after Estupinan’s cross, Adingra made a header but missed the target. After a quarter of an hour, Roma finally threatened with a shot from Spinazzola, who shot from a tight angle, the ball hitting the outside of the post and ending up underneath. In the 20th minute there was a stunning intervention from Svilar, who had a very good reaction to Adingra’s confident header. Shortly after the half-hour, another Brighton shot from outside Igor was blocked by Svilar at the feet of Adingra, who failed to score effectively.

In the 35th and 36th minutes, the British had new opportunities. First Ansu Fati volleys wide of the goal, then Adingra hits it too centrally and Svilar saves. In the 45th minute, Buonanotte enters the penalty area and also evades Svilar’s interference with a pass, but neither teammate has time to hit the ball into the net. Svilar was again the hero in stoppage time, as the Serbian goalkeeper raced out to save Ansu Fati’s excellent strike. (source: Adnkronos, photo: X @OfficialASRoma)