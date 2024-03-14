On Thursday, the European Commission launched a formal investigation into AliExpress to determine whether the Chinese online retailer violates the European Digital Services Act (DSA). The Commission suspects, among other things, that the marketplace offers illegal and dangerous products such as counterfeit medicines.

The Commission’s statement also refers to the availability of pornographic materials to minors. According to the DSA, platforms must take measures to prevent children from accessing them.

Erotic search offers

On Thursday afternoon, AliExpress showed the term “pussy and ass fucking” as a standard search suggestion for unregistered users, the NRC was able to verify. This search query returns sex toys accompanied by erotic images. Clicking it often results in a message: “This product is currently not available in your region.”

The investigation follows two previous requests for information from the Commission in November and January. Partly in response to the company’s responses to these questions, the Commission decided to initiate formal proceedings against the company.

The Commission is investigating the extent to which AliExpress complies with the wide range of obligations arising from the DSA.

For example, platforms on which third-party sellers may trade must identify those sellers. Other obligations the Commission is investigating include allowing users to report illegal content, providing information on how personalized recommendations are created, and providing a searchable database of all advertisements shown on the platform.

Additionally, AliExpress reportedly does not make sufficient efforts to mitigate the risks associated with the platform’s features. This includes the promotion of dangerous products by influencers, made possible by the shopping site’s affiliate marketing programs.

“AliExpress must do everything possible to prevent the spread of dangerous goods,” said EU Commissioner Thierry Breton. “Through this procedure, we want to determine whether this is the case and ensure that we make every effort to protect our citizens.”

In response, AliExpress told the NRC that the company “respects all regulations and laws that apply in the markets in which we operate.” AliExpress says it is working with authorities “to continue to ensure compliance with DSA requirements.”

High fines

The European Commission can impose a fine of up to 1 percent of a company’s annual global turnover if it does not cooperate in the investigation. If the DSA is found to have been breached, additional fines of up to 6 percent of global annual turnover may be imposed.

The rules resulting from the DSA are not the same for every online platform. When a platform receives an average of more than 45 million visitors per month, or 10 percent of the EU population, it falls into the category of “very large online platforms,” abbreviated as VLOPs. The strictest rules apply. AliExpress itself claims to have 104.3 million EU users every month, making it a VLOP.

This also applies to platforms such as Instagram, Amazon, TikTok and Google. In December, three more porn sites were added to the list of major platforms. They are currently involved in legal proceedings with the Commission. Pornhub and Stripchat don’t think they have enough visitors to fall into this category.

Read also: Porn platforms sue the European Commission. Argument: we are big, but not that big

Zalando and Amazon have also challenged their VLOP status because they believe shopping platforms should not be subject to regulations.

The EC has also previously launched investigations to determine whether TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) are complying with DSA obligations.

Share Write to the editor