After 18 different hearings, today Esmeralda Millán, survivor of acid violence, received justice.

Fidel ‘N’, accused of attempted femicide for attacking his ex-partner Esmeralda Millán after throwing acid at her face and body, received the second conviction in Mexico and Latin America for said crime.

However, the defendant’s sentence has yet to be defined. Esmeralda assured that she will request the maximum sentence of 43 years for her attacker.

During the hearing of closing arguments, a judge of the Puebla Judiciary issued a condemnatory ruling in favor of the victims Esmeralda Millán and her mother Verónica González, a collateral victim of the attack, with whom Fidel ‘N’ will be behind bars for the attacks against both women.

“We are happy for all the work that was done for the victims, in the Prosecutor’s Office, by all the witnesses, by the experts, who really executed everything they should have said. There was no reasonable doubt (…) and, fortunately, Today the conviction is obtained, we only have to know how many years the Court will give him,” Yareli Ruiz, lawyer for the survivors, explained in an interview with the media from the Cholula House of Justice.

For her part, Esmeralda Millán declared herself happy for the decision, which she hopes will be a precedent, along with the sentence that Carmen Sánchez achieved, so that no other Mexican woman has to remain in the continuous search for justice after surviving a similar incident. . .

“I’m really happy because justice was done. For me there is no turning back, now I’m crying out for justice so that what happened, no one has to go through anymore,” he said in an interview with the media as he left the hearing.

THAT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions