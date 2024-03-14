Erba massacre: the Court of Milan sentenced Azouz Marzouk to 2 and a half years in prison for defamation

While the hearing is underway in the Court of Brescia to decide on the review of the trial for the Erba massacre, news arrives from the Court of Milan about Azouz Marzouk, husband and father of two of the four people who lost their lives that day. The man was ultimately sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for defamation. What does the sentence refer to?

About 18 years after that terrible December 11th 2006, one of the bloodiest crimes ever remembered in Italy is back in the news, the Erba massacre. The lawyers of Rosa and Olindo, the two spouses held responsible for the massacre and who are serving a life sentence, have presented a request for a possible review of the sentence itself. The first part of this discussion took place last March 1st, the second and most likely last part will take place on April 16th.

Meanwhile, the Court of Milan sentenced Azouz Marzouk, husband and father of Raffaella Castagna and Youssef Marzouk, two of the four victims of the massacre, to definitively serve 2 and a half years in prison.

The crime charged against him is that of defamation, which he allegedly perpetrated against Pietro and Giuseppe Castagna, his former brothers-in-law. The facts date back to 2019, when in an article in an online newspaper Azouz said that the multiple murder in which his wife and son died had an economic purpose.

Last year the judges of the Assize Court of Milan sentenced Marzouk to 2 and a half years in prison and to pay compensation of 70 thousand euros. The man’s lawyers then filed an appeal, which however was recently ruled inadmissible. The sentence, therefore, became final.

Azouz will return to Court in Brescia in April for the second part of the discussion on the request for review of Rosa and Olindo’s sentences. Proceedings in which he became a civil party.