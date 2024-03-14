Equita, profits boom in ’23: 16 million. Positive fourth quarter, dividend at 0.35 euros per share

The Board of Directors of Equita – the main independent investment bank in Italy, listed on Euronext Star Milan – today approved the 2023 financial results which show a positive performance of the Group which exceeds €87 million in Revenues and €16 million in Profitable, with a good growth trend in a challenging year for the Investment Banking sector, and particularly significant results in the 4th quarter.

The results achieved confirm Equita’s ability to grow in the main business segments in which it operates, while recording a general improvement in its positioning and market shares. In particular:

In the 12 months, Equita recorded Consolidated Net Revenues of €87.5 million (up 2%) and a Consolidated Net Profit of €16.1 million (+5%); 4Q’23 performance in significant progression, both in terms of Net Revenues (+27%) and Net Profit (+106%) compared to 4Q’22; In 2023, growth in Global Markets and Alternative Asset Management with Revenues of €40.9 million (+10%) and €10.4 million (+34%) respectively. The Investment Banking area recorded Revenues of €36.3 million (in 4Q23 revenues of €12.3 million, +26% mainly due to capital markets activities; First signs of market recovery expected for the second half of the year of 2024, despite the continuation of an uncertain global context; Proposed dividend of €0.35 per share, in line with that distributed for the 2022 financial year and representing a dividend yield of approximately 9%;

Shareholder remuneration objectives confirmed with the distribution of more than €50 million in dividends in the three-year period ’22-’24;

ROTE (Profitability on Tangible Net Assets) stands at 26%, with an IFR ratio equal to approximately 5 times the minimum basic requirements.

Andrea Vismara, CEO of EQUITA, commented:

“We are proud of the results achieved in 2023: having recorded growth in Revenues (+2%) and Net Profit (+5%) in such a complex year for investment banks around the world is great proof of resilience. This allows us to continue to reward our shareholders with a dividend of €0.35 per share, in line with last year, and consolidate our role as a leading investment bank alongside entrepreneurs, investors, companies and institutions ”.

“The Group’s performance demonstrates that the quality of Revenues has significantly improved over the years. The business model we have built offers us greater visibility than in the past, without having to totally depend on the market context and the phases of the economic cycle. We therefore look to the future with confidence and will continue to invest to accelerate our growth and diversification path.” “For 2024 we expect a gradual improvement in the market context thanks to cautiously positive expectations on intermediation volumes and on capital markets and M&A operations. Added to this will be the contribution of the investments made to date, from the diversification of the Global Markets offering to the strengthening of the Investment Banking team with new senior figures and areas of specialization, from the recent partnerships with senior advisors to the launch of new illiquid funds in the Alternative Asset Management”.