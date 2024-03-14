Home Technology

The Mystery of Xmail: the new frontier of email according to Elon Musk

As the furor over a hoax email purported to be from Google detailing Gmail’s alleged shutdown on August 1st begins to die down, Elon Musk just added fuel to the fire by saying he’s developing a new email service. email called Xmail.

No, Gmail will not shut down on August 1st

Despite the viral message about Google shutting down its Gmail email service this summer, that won’t happen. As Forbes reported on February 23, the message was nothing more than a realistic-looking fake. It was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) under the headline “Google is shutting down Gmail,” which was enough to fool a lot of people, it must be said.

Xmail is coming, says Elon Musk

Now another message has been published about X, this time from the owner of X himself, Elon Musk, a message that is much discussed. The message was in response to a question from Nate McGrady, X’s security engineer, who asked when the company would develop Xmail. Musk quickly responded with two words: It’s coming.

It’s coming

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

When will Xmail arrive?

Of course, in Musk’s fashion, these two words say a lot and nothing at the same time. His response seems to be a case of throwing out an idea and seeing how the masses respond. Cybercriminals are likely to take the opportunity to exploit the confusion and distribute phishing messages with malicious intent.

Xmail already exists

There are already several email services under the name of Xmail. A quick Google search reveals at least three, all with the name “Xmail.” It’s possible that Musk, if he’s planning a new service, has already taken this into account and will likely use his funds to buy the right to use the name. Even if Musk’s Xmail service were to come into being, the idea of ​​challenging Google’s Gmail with any real impact, given that Gmail has around 2 billion accounts, is risky to say the least.

