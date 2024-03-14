The opposition presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, explained that if she wins the elections, she will not sell Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), on the contrary, she will modernize it to be a pioneer in renewable energies.

“Don’t be confused, Pemex is not being sold, Pemex is modernizing. Pemex refining lost 800 billion pesos, imagine what we could do in education, in health, supporting entrepreneurs, supporting all those who want to study a career abroad.

“Don’t be confused, I’m not going to sell Pemex, I’m going to modernize Pemex to make it a more efficient company, one that can enter renewable energies, that can compete in the energy market. Not just oil anymore,” Gálvez Ruíz responded to a TikTok user who commented: “you just said a few days ago that you are going to sell Pemex”:

“We are going for a Mexico without fear of moving forward, without fear of technology and without fear of renewable energies,” the candidate wrote in the description of her video.

Yesterday, Tuesday afternoon, candidate Claudia Sheinbaum assured that Xóchitl Gálvez wants to privatize the oil and natural gas company, this after announcing her proposals to close two refineries in Mexico.

“What they hide (is that) they want to privatize Pemex, it is actually what they have always wanted. Not us, we defend Pemex,” said the Morenista during an event in Oaxtepec, Morelos.

