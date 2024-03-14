SAN COSTANZO – On the occasion of the week in which the Municipality of San Costanzo will be Capital of Culture within the “50×50 capitals squared” program (event linked to Pesaro Capital of Culture 2024), the Borghetti Bugaron Band proposes the video of their song â€œEl Stradinâ€ , set in this beautiful area.

The video clip, in fact, written by Michela Ermini and directed and edited by Nicola Nicoletti (film-maker who collaborates with the major national networks – Voyager, Freedom, Sfide, Rio Olympics…), significantly enhances the village of Stacciola and the surrounding countryside of San Costanzo, places to which the Bugaron are very attached: Nicola Gaggi, the singer/songwriter of the group and the vocalist/chorister Elisa Goffi have lived in Stacciola for years, the Teatro Della Concordia in San Costanzo has hosted historic concerts of the band and in 2015 the municipal administration awarded Bugaron with civic merit for artistic merits linked to the promotion of the territory.

The Borghetti Bugaron Band will also be present in the programming of the Week of the Municipality of San Costanzo, Thursday 21 March at 8pm, with an evening that is certainly as interesting as it is singular: “Dialectal cuisine meets dialectal music”, which will be held in the historic ‘Da Rolando’ restaurant – Dialect cuisine’. During the event, the patron Rolando Ramoscelli (a true ambassador of Marche cuisine, Oscar of catering and author of numerous publications) and the “Bugaron” will alternate between stories, recipes and songs, clearly tasting the excellent dialectal cuisine of Rolando, Palmina and Roberta.

For information on the “Dialect Menu” (€30) at the Ristorante da Rolando, Corso G. Matteotti 127 San Costanzo (PU) and for reservations (mandatory): Tel: 0721.950990