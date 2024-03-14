“You’ve seen a lot, now it’s time to try them.” This is the slogan that the International Two Wheel Exhibition has chosen to launch the Eicma Riding Fest, the new format organized and promoted by the Milanese exhibition event, which will be held on the weekend of 27 and 28 April at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

On the occasion of its 110th anniversary, Eicma puts enthusiasts and the motorcycle industry at the centre, leaving the pavilions of the fair to peacefully invade the paddock of the Santa Monica circuit with an event entirely dedicated to demo rides of the motorbikes seen and presented during the November meeting.

A two-wheeled weekend is scheduled, which includes a rich offer of experiences: touring tests on asphalt, which will take place in the surrounding area, track sessions on the international circuit and off-road tests of single and twin-cylinder machines on a specific tape for knobby wheels. And then space for the younger ones with two specific and preparatory proposals dedicated to them: one reserved for the 125 test and one for boys and girls aged five to twelve.

The two days of the Eicma Riding Fest will also offer the public a program of entertainment developed on the winning model of MotoLive, the Eicma container which in the November event hosts titled races, shows, stage moments with talent and riders, freestyle motocross runs, acrobatic trial and much more.

Entry to the Eicma Riding Fest will be completely free, as will participation in the tests of the motorbikes that the manufacturers will make available to the public, with the exception of the track experience, which will be subject to a fee and whose proceeds will be used to support development projects. charity.

The methods of entry to the event and those for using the various trial experiences will be communicated shortly.