Eddington, the new film written and directed by Ari Aster, will be able to count on a cast made up of big names: Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler will in fact take part in the feature film produced by A24.

A24 announced the cast and the start of production defining Eddington “a contemporary western“. Just as Aster Beau’s previous film is afraid, it seems that the idea behind this new project has also been cultivated by the director for a long time. Years ago, Aster worked on Eddington’s screenplay (calling it “a dark ensemble Western-noir comedy”) before temporarily shelving it to focus on Hereditary and Midsommar.

As it turns out, the film’s plot follows a small-town sheriff in New Mexico who has higher aspirations. A possible synopsis of the feature film, currently unconfirmed, had already emerged in recent months: “The film follows a couple who cross New Mexico by car, to get to Los Angeles, but who run out of petrol right on the edge of a small town : Eddington, New Mexico. The two decide to enter the town to ask for help. They are initially greeted warmly, but as night falls, the picturesque setting quickly turns into a nightmare.” We expect nothing less from Aster.

A24, which financed and distributed the director’s previous films (including the unprofitable Beau is Scared), will collaborate again with Square Peg, the production company founded by Aster. Darius Khondji, a two-time Oscar nominee, will handle the film’s photography.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​his second collaboration with Aster after his absurd performance in the nightmare comedy Beau Is Afraid. On that occasion, the director had to carry out a real “courtship” to get the Joker and The Master actor to accept the role. This time, evidently satisfied with the collaboration on the set of the previous film, it seems that the negotiation was more immediate.

Emma Stone, fresh winner of the Oscar for Best Leading Actress for her role in Poor Creatures!, wasted no time immediately throwing herself into this new experience. Last year the actress participated in a Q & A with Aster, which took place following a surprise screening of Beau she’s afraid. On that occasion Stone had expressed all her admiration for the director, thus suggesting the possibility of working together.

Pedro Pascal, after having already touched on the western genre in Pedro Almodóvar’s short Strange Ways of Life, has joined the cast of the film despite a busy schedule: the actor of Chilean origin will be Mr. Fantastic in the new film dedicated to the Fantastics 4, and is also expected to return to the set for The Mandalorian feature film which will be shot this year. We still don’t know anything about his role in Eddington, just as it is currently unknown how Austin Butler, currently in theaters with Dune – Part Two, will be involved.

Also in the cast are Luke Grimes, Clifton Collins Jr., Deirdre O’Connell and Micheal Ward.