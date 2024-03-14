The monthly administration of alirocumab (300mg), the anti-Pcsk9 monoclonal antibody which rapidly and intensively reduces LDL cholesterol levels in patients at very high cardiovascular risk by up to 66%, is now available in Italy. To the convenience of administration once a month – explains Sanofi in a note – the formulation adds the latest generation auto-injector, designed to facilitate the patient in an easier home administration. This is a further step forward for the management of hypercholesterolemia: LDL cholesterol is in fact recognized as a causal factor in over 18.6 million deaths from cardiovascular diseases in the world, and in our country it is responsible for 34.8% of deaths.

In patients at very high cardiovascular risk, secondary prevention aims to arrest the progression of atherosclerosis in order to prevent the first acute cardio-cerebral vascular event (heart attack or stroke) or further events in the case of patients with acute coronary syndrome. The intensive and rapid reduction of LDL cholesterol, obtained thanks to anti-Pcsk9 monoclonal antibodies, allows the therapeutic targets of LDL levels recommended by international guidelines to be reached, establishing itself as an effective therapeutic strategy for the reduction of cardiovascular mortality.

The 2019 European ESC/EAS Guidelines identify patients with acute coronary syndrome as being at very high cardiovascular risk, as well as those with hypercholesterolemia and other conditions such as coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, diabetes mellitus, in which the progression of the atherosclerotic disease can lead to rupture plaque, resulting in the first potentially fatal acute event. In this scenario, alirocumab, through a significant and rapid reduction in LDL cholesterol, has been shown to reduce cardiovascular events and all-cause mortality.

The innovation – underlines Sanofi – goes hand in hand with an evolution in terms of simplification: for the class of anti-Pcsk9 monoclonal antibodies, the web monitoring register of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) is replaced with a therapeutic plan online.

“The new monthly alirocumab – states Marino Scherillo, director of Uoc Interventional Cardiology Utic, director of the Cardiothoracic Vascular Department, Aorn San Pio of Benevento – combines the consolidated effectiveness of the drug with a device that represents a real innovation for patients. The auto-injector allows the patient to administer it at home in complete autonomy in just two steps. A triple feedback system – visual, auditory and tactile – allows the patient to verify that the administration of the therapy has taken place correctly. From today, thanks to an innovative device, it is possible to start therapy against high cholesterol in patients with acute myocardial infarction in an early, effective and simple way: strike early, strike strong and strike easy”, i.e. act ‘early, strong and simply’.

Declares Andrea Rizzi, Country Medical Head, Sanofi General Medicines, Italy: “At Sanofi we are driven by a great innovative force that has the ambition to challenge the boundaries of science to bring concrete answers, in terms of care and treatment, to the needs of patients and caregivers. In the cardio-metabolic area, in the field of dyslipidemia, our commitment is alongside patients, caregivers and the medical profession to translate the result of clinical research into concrete value also in the field of prevention of cardiovascular events , with particular attention to patients at very high risk. We believe that the clinical value of monthly alirocumab, combined with the innovation brought by the new auto-injector – he concludes – can significantly contribute to drastically reducing and preventing the impact, in terms of mortality, that cardiovascular diseases still have today in Italy and in the world”.