Long live China! However, when it comes to leaks of new car models. Because automakers are required to share a large amount of information (and photos) with the Ministry of Transport on each new model. Moreover, this information is publicly available, so it is worth checking the China Transport Bureau website regularly. You may have eavesdropping software installed on your computer, but you’ll soon have new Mini Aceman images!

Simple electric car

We have sacrificed ourselves and can show you the Aceman in all its glory, the younger and shorter brother of the new Countryman (TEST). Unlike its big brother, the Countryman, the Aceman is only available with an all-electric powertrain. With a length of only 4 meters, it is beautiful and compact.

Under the hood is an electric motor on the front axle with 184 or 218 hp. and a 40 or 54 kWh battery. In terms of range, you can expect between 300 and 400 kilometers, depending on the battery. This Aceman should hit our roads later this year. So let’s all be surprised when Mini rips off the curtain, just so as not to offend them.