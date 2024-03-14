In the midst of the tumult and the imposing skyscrapers that rise on the horizon, in New York the story of an artist who captivates and inspires emerges. J Luis SF is the talented Peruvian tattoo artist who has been conquering the Big Apple with his art, thanks to his authentic approach and his exceptional skill with ink. In the following note, Jorge reviews with us what his beginnings were like in Lima and how the rise of his career is going within the tattoo scene in the United States. Who is J Luis, the Peruvian tattoo artist who is triumphing in New York? Jorge Luis Sulca Flores, known as J Luis SF, is a 33-year-old Peruvian tattoo artist who is making his mark in the United States. Raised and born in Lima, this artist originally from San Juan de Miraflores now exhibits his art in the vibrant city of New York, demonstrating how pursuing your dreams can sometimes generate more rewarding results than following a conventional career.

“I studied Gastronomy, but I always felt an attraction towards art and tattooing. While working as a cook, I paid for my graphic design studies at the Toulouse Lautrec Institute, but I did not complete my degree. That’s when I decided to focus more on my path as a tattoo artist. “, shared J Luis.

Starting in 2017 in Jirón de La Unión and later opening his own studio in Miraflores (Black Thunder), La República wanted to know the path that led him to be part of one of the most prestigious studios in the tattoo industry in the Big Apple. , Inknation.

“I have always considered myself a constant learner. That’s why, while I had my studio, I also applied to join the team of artists at Zhimpa Tattoos in 2018, one of the most renowned studios in Lima. It was there where I met Zhimpa Moreno (one of the most successful and recognized tattoo artists in Peru), who proposed me to be a resident artist of his studio in New York,” commented the artist.

“I consider myself lucky to have been able to arrive in the United States with a legal status that allows me to function as a tattoo artist, thanks to an O1 Visa,” Jorge highlighted. Photo: LR composition / tattoos in neotraditional style from IG: jluis.sf

What is J Luis’s life like as a Latino tattoo artist in New York?

“A quiet life” is how Jorge describes his present in New York City, always trying to stay focused on his art due to the large amount of competition in the city of skyscrapers. The artist admitted to us that, although the barrier with English may have overwhelmed him at first, being in a studio with talented tattoo artists, which allows him to learn from them every day, made adapting to the United States easier.