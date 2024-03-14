In the midst of the tumult and the imposing skyscrapers that rise on the horizon, in New York the story of an artist who captivates and inspires emerges. J Luis SF is the talented Peruvian tattoo artist who has been conquering the Big Apple with his art, thanks to his authentic approach and his exceptional skill with ink. In the following note, Jorge reviews with us what his beginnings were like in Lima and how the rise of his career is going within the tattoo scene in the United States.
Who is J Luis, the Peruvian tattoo artist who is triumphing in New York?
Jorge Luis Sulca Flores, known as J Luis SF, is a 33-year-old Peruvian tattoo artist who is making his mark in the United States. Raised and born in Lima, this artist originally from San Juan de Miraflores now exhibits his art in the vibrant city of New York, demonstrating how pursuing your dreams can sometimes generate more rewarding results than following a conventional career.
Successful tattoo artist in the USA Photo: LR composition / tattoos in neotraditional style from IG: jluis.sf
“I studied Gastronomy, but I always felt an attraction towards art and tattooing. While working as a cook, I paid for my graphic design studies at the Toulouse Lautrec Institute, but I did not complete my degree. That’s when I decided to focus more on my path as a tattoo artist. “, shared J Luis.
Starting in 2017 in Jirón de La Unión and later opening his own studio in Miraflores (Black Thunder), La República wanted to know the path that led him to be part of one of the most prestigious studios in the tattoo industry in the Big Apple. , Inknation.
“I have always considered myself a constant learner. That’s why, while I had my studio, I also applied to join the team of artists at Zhimpa Tattoos in 2018, one of the most renowned studios in Lima. It was there where I met Zhimpa Moreno (one of the most successful and recognized tattoo artists in Peru), who proposed me to be a resident artist of his studio in New York,” commented the artist.
“I consider myself lucky to have been able to arrive in the United States with a legal status that allows me to function as a tattoo artist, thanks to an O1 Visa,” Jorge highlighted. Photo: LR composition / tattoos in neotraditional style from IG: jluis.sf
What is J Luis’s life like as a Latino tattoo artist in New York?
“A quiet life” is how Jorge describes his present in New York City, always trying to stay focused on his art due to the large amount of competition in the city of skyscrapers. The artist admitted to us that, although the barrier with English may have overwhelmed him at first, being in a studio with talented tattoo artists, which allows him to learn from them every day, made adapting to the United States easier.
Photo: LR composition / tattoo in neotraditional style from IG: jluis.sf
What is J Luis’s specialty and what is his rate?
Within the world of tattooing, the styles are varied, but for Jorge Luis Sulca there are two artistic approaches in which he specializes and for which he has even been awarded: traditional and neotraditional.
“The traditional style allows me to explore the rich history of tattooing, incorporating classic and timeless elements in my designs. While the neotraditional is my way of giving a modern and creative touch to the pieces, fusing the contemporary with the classic,” highlighted the Lima artist.
Works done by J Luis in traditional style. Photo: LR composition / IG: jluis.sf
Regarding costs and prices, J Luis’s work approach is based on “offering personalized and quality art”, which makes the price vary depending on the design and the time needed to achieve the desired result: “In general “I strive to maintain fair prices that reflect the dedication and skill involved in each tattoo. My rate in New York is approximately $300 per hour, although I also try to maintain fair figures when I visit Peru,” stated Jorge Luis.
“I know that the figure of $300 per hour may seem overwhelming compared to what you earn in Peru, but it is important to understand that the cost of living here is different and that the investment is also higher,” J Luis SF stressed in an interview. with The Republic. Photo: IG: jluis.sf
Jorge Luis Sulca, renowned Peruvian tattoo artist in New York
J Luis’s work as an artist is acclaimed by both his followers and those of Inknation, this being evidenced by the large number of positive comments that the videos of his tattoos have. However, this has also been awarded twice. In 2022, he took second place at the New York Tattoo Convention in the category of best large color tattoo. And the following year, he represented the Peruvian flag in an exceptional way. He won first place at the Empire State NY Expo Tattoo, in the specialty of best traditional style tattoo.
“These achievements mean a lot to me, as they represent recognition of my skills and dedication in the world of tattooing. Each award is a reminder that my focus on traditional and neo-traditional style resonates with audiences and my colleagues,” added J Luis. Photo: LR composition / IG: jluis.sf
“The key is in perseverance, authenticity and in making the most of each experience to grow as artists,” is the advice with which J Luis SF concluded the interview, addressing all tattoo artists who also have the dream of emigrating and living of his art. His story is living proof that nothing is impossible and that goals can be achieved if you set your mind to it, even if they are very far from your homeland.
