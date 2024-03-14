Rebooting usually starts in the shower. There, entrepreneur Martijn Rosenboom is thinking about how he wants to breathe new life into a bankrupt retail chain. As the sole shareholder, he can afford to work out his plans in his head first. And then he begins. “Only at the end you think: I need to write this down.”

Rosenboom knows that restarting companies is chaos. He will have to negotiate with landlords. Let the stores remain open, but look at which branches can continue to exist and which cannot. Close new bank accounts. In short: the idea that stores will open the next day and everything will continue as usual is a fairy tale.

But how long can this temporary situation last? Is this “starting phase” over after just a few weeks? Can an entrepreneur go months without writing things down on paper? Or is it a matter of mismanagement? This was discussed in an Amsterdam court on Thursday, where Rosenboom was summoned by the curator of the Miss Etam fashion chain.

Rosenboom, who is based in Switzerland, bought Etam and sister chains Expresso, Claudia Sträter and Promis in the fall of 2020 after the then Belgian owner went bankrupt. He paid 7.8 million euros for the companies, which together had 170 stores and 1,500 employees at the time. In a press release at the time, he emphasized that he saw a “bright future” for the brand’s stores.

Among former employees of the networks in which Rosenboom previously appeared, there was a lot of distrust of this statement. The Dutchman regularly restarts failed retail chains and has often promised to start over in the past. This earned him the nickname “company doctor”, which he is not happy about. Ultimately, all these networks went bankrupt, after which the shares were sold off and the staff was disbanded. This happened, in particular, with the discounter Op=Op Voordeelshop, fashion brands Super-Trash and McGregor.

Miss Etham also did not survive. A few months after the relaunch, Rozenboom sold its subsidiary brands and dozens of Etam stores were silently closed. There were no new supplies. Five months after he took over the network, a judge declared Etam bankrupt again. As a result, the remaining three hundred employees lost their jobs.

Rosenboom emphasized to the judge that he had done everything to keep Miss Etham afloat.

‘Mess’

In court, Rosenboom, through his lawyer, emphasized that he had done everything to keep Miss Etham afloat. It was still in its early stages when stores were forced to close due to the lockdown at the end of 2020. Selling online was not possible: Rosenboom took over the management of the online stores, but the technology to run them was still in the estate of the former Belgian owner.

Curator Niels Roerink doesn’t believe this lecture. His lawyers said on Thursday that the entrepreneur was trying to portray himself as a “victim” but in the meantime had made a “mess” out of it. In Rirink’s view, the lockdown was largely an “opportunity” for Rosenboom: he never had any intention of keeping Etam afloat, and suddenly he had an excuse.

Roerink points to how Rosenboom organized the company. The entrepreneur divided his activities into several companies. As a result, according to the curator, the turnover was earned in one company, but the employees ended up in another holding, without income. According to Roerink, this constitutes mismanagement and unlawful conduct. He wants to recover 4.5 million euros in compensation from Rosenboom.

The entrepreneur himself denies his negligence. Although the employees worked for another company, in practice they were paid from the company where there was turnover, he says. The reason is that immediately after bankruptcy there was only one BV left that had a bank account.

Why there were no clear agreements regarding this construction, the judge wanted to know. For example, the curator was unable to find any written agreement between the two companies regarding one leasing personnel to the other. “It was done verbally,” Rosenboom retorted. They were supposed to be put in writing later, but then the lockdown overtook him.

The judge stressed several times that the case was complicated by the fact that Rosenboom works through a Swiss company and foreign directors enjoy additional protection under company law. Now the question is what is more important: this protection or suspicions of mismanagement. The judge said there was a good chance he would have to seek advice from the Supreme Court, the Netherlands’ highest court, a labor-intensive process.

Therefore, he advised Rosenboom and the curator to negotiate a settlement. They’ve tried it before and again during a break in the hallway on Thursday. But at the moment, according to curator Roerink, the difference is too great. At the same time, both camps showed readiness for a settlement. Not least, says Rosenboom, because such a claim also has a “very costly aspect.”

