Dengue in Italy, here is a new circular to prevent the arrival of the Aedes aegypti mosquito in our country. “It must first of all be specified that the health surveillance measures apply to means of transport and goods coming from countries where Aedes aegypti, the most competent vector for the transmission of Dengue, is present, as well as from countries where the risk of contracting the pathology is frequent and continuous, as reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention”, specifies the document, drawn up by the Prevention directorate of the Ministry of Health.

Checks on goods

As regards the supervision of goods, “which may represent a risk for the importation of infected mosquitoes, (used tyres, fresh cut flowers and ornamental plants traveling in aquatic substrate, trunks of exotic wood in which quantities of water may persist even minimal, but nevertheless capable of allowing the survival and reproduction of insects)”, the circular underlines that “they must be accompanied by certifications attesting that disinfestation has taken place at the time of their shipment from the affected areas, or they must be subjected to care and expense of the importers, to appropriate disinsectation treatments with insecticides before their nationalization”.

Certificates required for aircraft from countries at risk

“Aircraft that come directly or indirectly with intermediate stops from countries or territories at risk of” Dengue “must possess a residual disinfection certificate” which is “valid for 8 weeks”. “Where an aircraft, which has carried out flights (direct and indirect, coming from countries and territories at risk), in the context of civil aviation or general aviation, does not have a valid residual disinsectation certification, it must exceptionally be subjected to disinsectation, valid for each route. This procedure must be reported in the aircraft’s general declaration, with the identification data of the aerosol devices used, keeping them on board (completely or partially used), for the purposes of a possible check by the Authorities upon arrival” concludes the document.

Vaia: “No alarm in Italy”

“In Italy there is no Dengue alarm, as Minister Orazio Schillaci has already reiterated”. This was stated by Francesco Vaia, general director of health prevention at the Ministry of Health, who, in addition to the circular of 14 February, today signed a further circular on health surveillance measures against the Dengue virus. “We have the duty to prevent and therefore prevent Aedes aegypti, the main cause of the transmission of the Dengue disease, from taking root in Italy. To this end, with this circular we activate further control actions at the entry points of the country, in particular on aircraft and on ships arriving from high-incidence or risk areas, according to the list of international health agencies.” “Our Usmaf operators, active in ports and airports – he explains – will verify that adequate prophylactic actions are implemented such as disinfection and disinfestation and, where necessary, will prescribe them”.

