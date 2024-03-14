Brunello Cucinelli new factory

Cucinelli, the accounts for 2023: record turnover (+24%) and revenues of 1.14 billion

“A year has come to an end which seemed particularly noble and beautiful for our fashion house, where we achieved a turnover growth of 23.9% and a net profit growth of 42%”. Thus the executive president and creative director Brunello Cucinelli comments on the 2023 budget results, which see a net profit of 123.8 million euros, compared to 87.2 million at 31 December 2022, with an incidence on sales equal to 10%. .9% compared to 9.5% in 2022. Revenues amounted to 1.14 billion euros, with growth of 23.9% at current exchange rates and 26.0% at constant exchange rates, compared to 2022. ‘Ebit is equal to 187.4 million euros, up by 39.4% compared to the 134.4 million at 31 December 2022, with a margin equal to 16.4% compared to 14.6% in 2022. Investments annual amounts to 79.1 million and the forecast for 2024 is around +10%. The Board of Directors will propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting – called for 23 April – the distribution of a dividend of 0.91 euros per share.

According to Brunello Cucinelli, it was a year that saw “flattering international recognition both for the creations and for the special vision of the idea of ​​work, and which led us to define our style with a significant expression: gentle luxury, symbol of beauty according to measure. Gentle luxury is that of the friend who welcomes you with a sincere smile, the one who holds out his hands to you, the one of creativity and genius that does not exceed, the one who finds beauty in simplicity It is hospitable to everyone, follows moderation and is always welcome because it knows the value of respecting others. This is why gentle luxury has a universal value.” “The first quarter of this 2024 is about to end with particularly pleasant results, and given the good collection of Men’s and Women’s orders for Autumn/Winter 2024, we imagine – he concludes – for this year a pleasant growth in turnover of around 10% with consequent healthy and balanced profits.”

The management of Brunello Cucinelli has proposed the distribution of the 2024 dividend (relating to the 2023 financial year) for an amount of 0.91 euros per share, with a payout of 50%. The coupon will be detached on Monday 20 May 2024 with payment from 22 May.