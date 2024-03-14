T lymphocytes, the memory guardian cells of our immune system, are enough to protect us from the new Covid variants even in the absence of specific antibodies directed against the emerging mutants of Sars-CoV-2. This is demonstrated by a study from the San Raffaele in Milan, conducted in experimental mouse models and published in ‘Nature Immunology’. The work therefore suggests that a previous infection and vaccination imprint a ‘memory’ in our natural defenses that remains and that represents an effective shield in the event of subsequent encounters with the virus.

The study and the results

“The results of our study – states the research coordinator Matteo Iannacone, director of the Division of Immunology, Transplants and Infectious Diseases of the Irccs San Raffaele hospital and professor of General Pathology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele university – modify the traditional understanding of immunity and demonstrate the importance of including the T cell-mediated immune response in monitoring responses to vaccinations and in strategies for developing new vaccines.”

“The indication for vaccination – specifies the scientist – remains the fundamental piece to protect the population from serious disease, and our research demonstrates the effectiveness of this approach also for protection against reinfections caused by viral variants”.