T lymphocytes, the memory guardian cells of our immune system, are enough to protect us from the new Covid variants even in the absence of specific antibodies directed against the emerging mutants of Sars-CoV-2. This is demonstrated by a study from the San Raffaele in Milan, conducted in experimental mouse models and published in ‘Nature Immunology’. The work therefore suggests that a previous infection and vaccination imprint a ‘memory’ in our natural defenses that remains and that represents an effective shield in the event of subsequent encounters with the virus.

The study and the results

“The results of our study – states the research coordinator Matteo Iannacone, director of the Division of Immunology, Transplants and Infectious Diseases of the Irccs San Raffaele hospital and professor of General Pathology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele university – modify the traditional understanding of immunity and demonstrate the importance of including the T cell-mediated immune response in monitoring responses to vaccinations and in strategies for developing new vaccines.”

“The indication for vaccination – specifies the scientist – remains the fundamental piece to protect the population from serious disease, and our research demonstrates the effectiveness of this approach also for protection against reinfections caused by viral variants”.

Vaccines – they explain from San Raffaele – have played a crucial role in reducing the morbidity and mortality caused by Sars-CoV-2. However, the emergence of new variants of the virus capable of evading the antibody response raises questions about the long-term effectiveness of this strategy. Questions that the study led by Iannacone and carried out in collaboration with Luca Guidotti, deputy scientific director of the Milanese Irccs and professor of General Pathology at the Vita-Salute University, attempted to answer; Marco Bianchi, head of the Chromatin Dynamics Unit at San Raffaele and professor of Molecular Biology at Vita-Salute University, and Raffaele De Francesco, head of the Virology Laboratory at the National Institute of Molecular Genetics and professor of Microbiology at the university State of Milan.

“When our immune system is hit by an infection – the experts remind us – it implements various defense mechanisms including the activation of B lymphocytes, responsible for producing antibodies, and the activation of T lymphocytes which coordinate the entire immune system, defeating cells identified as foreign and therefore potentially harmful”. If so far research on Covid “has mainly emphasized the antibody response assuming that the antibody-mediated response was the main, if not the only, protection mechanism after vaccination or coming into contact with the virus”, this work “opens new perspectives on understanding the immune response against the Sars-CoV-2 virus, describing “the fundamental role of T lymphocytes as a long-lasting defense weapon present in our body, beyond the response mediated by antibodies”.

The authors used several mouse models, including mice lacking antibodies, but with intact lymphocyte function, and an innovative model expressing a hybrid human/mouse Ace2 receptor. “Our research – reports Iannacone – has revealed that T lymphocytes, thanks to their historical memory, are able to provide protection against the Sars-CoV-2 virus even when antibodies are not present. This form of defense, independent of antibodies, highlights the crucial significance of the cellular response mediated by T lymphocytes in the fight against the virus.”

In detail, adds the first author of the study Valeria Fumagalli, researcher in the Iannacone laboratory and beneficiary of specific funding from the Prossimo Mio Foundation in Milan, “we observed how a certain subgroup of T lymphocytes, called Cd8+, are crucial in counteracting severe infections, while the so-called Cd4+ T lymphocytes play a complementary role in milder infections, with a significant role played by interferon-gamma (Ifn-γ)”.

“This work – concludes Iannacone – highlights the importance of an approach to immunity against Sars-CoV-2 that considers both the antibody and cellular responses. Our research opens the way to new vaccination and therapeutic strategies for protection effective and long-lasting against the “Covid” virus and its emerging variants”.

“The study – remarks Guidotti – was possible thanks to the continuous support of the Same Foundation, a philanthropic body of the Same Deutz Fahr group, of Treviglio” in the province of Bergamo. The Same Foundation has in fact allowed the creation and setup of BSL3 biosafety environments defined as “one of a kind in Italy” at the Irccs San Raffaele. Bunker laboratories which, “thanks to the various advanced technologies dedicated to the study of highly dangerous respiratory viruses in mouse models – Guidotti points out – have allowed and continue to allow the conduct of high-precision research on Sars-CoV-2”.

Among the innovative research tools used in this project, thanks to donations, the institute in via Olgettina also highlights an inhalation tower that allows murine models to be exposed to viral particles, infecting them in a physiological way, through exposure to Sars-CoV-2 aerosolized at pressure, temperature and humidity. “The support of the Same Foundation – comments Guidotti – is yet another example of how scientific research in Italy benefits enormously from philanthropic activities of great impact”.