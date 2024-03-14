“I built my identity as a designer, especially when I worked on supercars for Lamborghini, with a unique concept: every new model I worked on was an innovation, a breakthrough, something completely different from the previous one,” Gandini said of his work. Thus, he left his mark on the automotive world and painted many icons. Designer Marcello Gandini died on Wednesday at the age of 85.

Gandini began his design career with the daunting task of succeeding Giorgetto Giugiaro as Bertone’s chief designer. But Gandini passed with honor. In the 1960s and 1970s, in addition to the aforementioned models, he painted for the Lamborghini Diablo, Espada and Urraco. For Alfa Romeo, he designed the 33 Carabo concept car, which was the first car with gullwing doors. Alfa Romeo Montreal, Ferrari GT4 and Lancia Stratos would also not exist without Gandini.

Other cars designed by Gandini

Car brands outside of Italy also liked Gandini’s work. The very first BMW 5 Series, Renault 5 Turbo, Citroën BX and Bugatti EB110 concept; they are all created by this designer. The designer of the Countach was also interested in other sports, such as furniture. Gandini continued to make sketches until the last days of his life. Before his death, he was still working on the automobile museum in Doha.

Earlier this year, Gandini received an honorary doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Turin. At the awards ceremony, the designer was praised for his ability to combine taste with technical solutions, with which he contributed to the improvement of the design process.