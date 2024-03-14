Confindustria, it will be Garrone against Orsini

No surprise. As anticipated by Affaritaliani, the clash for the presidency of Confindustria will be between Emanuele Orsini and Edoardo Garrone, the only two capable of exceeding the threshold of 20% of the assembly votes.

Nothing to be done for Antonio Gozzi who did not obtain a quorum. The next stage is set for March 21, when the two candidates will have to present their program. Voting for the nomination will take place on April 4.