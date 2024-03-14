Fiumicino, March 14, 2024 – Conad, through the cooperatives PAC 2000A and Conad Nord Ovest active in Lazio, continues to support the hospital and the Bambino Gesu Foundation in Rome, donating 320,000 euros to the project “I care about you” to strengthen the Children’s Palliative Care Center Passoscuro.

The donation is the result of the wide participation and valuable contributions of Conad customers to the “Fairytale Collection” solidarity initiative carried out by Egan in collaboration with GOOFI. For every Christmas item from the GOOFI line sold in Conad stores in Lazio from October to December 2023, PAC 2000A Conad and Conad Nord Ovest donated 50 cents to the “Bambino Gesù” foundation in Rome, making a concrete contribution to the social project “Mi prendo” . caring for you”, which aims to raise funds necessary to complete the construction of the Pediatric Palliative Care Center in Passoscuro,

the first in the Lazio region and the largest in Italy in terms of number of places, opened in March

2022. A continuous and concrete commitment that, in the last three years, has allowed two cooperatives to donate more than 1 million euros to the Bambino Gesù Foundation in Rome.

“We are proud to support the development of the Bambino Gesú Foundation’s Children’s Palliative Care Center, which will lead to a tangible increase in care, comfort and emotional support, thanks to the donations of our generous clients and members. offered to children and families facing life’s most difficult challenges.

A commitment that we make in all the regions in which we operate, and which highlights the crucial role that companies like ours can play in supporting healthcare institutions that continually work to alleviate the suffering of sick children and their families,” states Claudio Alibrandi, PAC 2000A Conad President. “This initiative is part of Conad’s broader commitment to community, a concrete expression of how we put people at the center.”

“We are proud to continue our work alongside excellence in pediatrics by renewing our support for the Bambino Gesù Foundation to provide concrete assistance to those who work every day to make the lives of all hospitalized children as peaceful as possible. said Roberto Toni, President of Conad Nord Ovest. “A commitment that our cooperative, thanks to the outstanding work of its members in this area, fulfills with the aim of expressing closeness and solidarity with people who live in vulnerable situations, supporting initiatives that generate shared value for the entire community.”

“I thank Conad Nord Ovest and Pac2000A Conad,” declares Tiziano Onesti, President of the Bambino Gesu Foundation and the pediatric institution of the same name, “for the precious collaboration that we have seen together in recent years to offer a better quality of life. many patients and their families. The concrete commitment on the part of the Conad Group, demonstrated by the numerous social initiatives implemented to achieve the important growth goals of the Bambino Gesu Hospital, has been evident in particular in the last two years, thanks to the generous support of the “Mi Prendo Cura” project. You”.

An ambitious project whose goal is to guarantee high-quality care to numerous patients suffering from complex pathologies, while at the same time offering their families an environment dedicated to them, where they can feel welcome and supported through the difficult journey of the disease that involves them. A great team effort that Conad Group carries out every day and which translates into concrete actions towards people and the entire community.”

Konad Initiative

This initiative is part of the Conad project, launched at the end of 2021 to support hospitals implementing pediatric projects throughout Italy: in the last three years, Conad has donated more than 5.8 million euros in this area, of which more than 1.7 million in 2023.

The commitment to sustainable partnerships and, in particular, loyalty initiatives to support people and communities, is part of Conad’s major sustainability project “Supporting the Future”, based on three fundamental aspects: respect for the environment, attention to people and communities, adding value to business activities and territory of Italy.

Passoscuro Pediatric Palliative Care Center

The Children’s Palliative Care Center is designed to receive children and adolescents with rare incurable diseases that require high complexity of medical care. This ensures care for the patient and the entire family.

In particular, the Center is dedicated to the care and careful control of symptoms, especially pain and associated pathologies, with special attention to nutrition and related problems. In addition, she also looks after the psychological, relational, spiritual, social and educational needs of the children and young people in her care.

From March 2022 to July 2023, the Passoscuro center received 220 children and young people. The average age of patients was 11 years, 56% men, 44% women. More than 70% of them are Italian children, the rest are young patients, citizens of 25 different countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America. After Italy, the most represented countries are Ukraine, Romania and Albania.

60% of hospitalized patients come from Lazio, followed by Campania (8.6%), Abruzzo (5.9%) and Apulia (5.5%).

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.