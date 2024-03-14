loading…

The Philippines has strong military strength and is able to compete with China. Photo/Reuters

MANILA – Comparison of the military strengths of China and the Philippines will be discussed in this article. Considering that the two countries are currently arguing regarding the South China Sea boundary.

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said it strongly condemned the Philippine ambassador to the US’ recent remarks regarding China, saying they “ignored basic facts.”

“The statement indirectly exaggerated the South China Sea issue and made malicious speculation and slander against China,” the embassy said in a statement.

Regarding the South China Sea border, this is not a new conflict for these two countries. Bearing in mind that Beijing’s boundaries for the South China Sea have often been disputed over the past few decades by a number of countries in Southeast Asia, such as the Philippines and Malaysia.

This small friction between China and the Philippines could become bigger if the two countries persist. However, until now the Philippine Embassy in Beijing has not responded to this matter.

Comparison of China vs Philippines Military Strength

1. Military Personnel

China, as one of the countries with the largest population in the world, is certain to have more military personnel than the Philippines.

Not only that, the Global Fire Power website also ranks China as the 3rd most powerful country behind Russia and the US. Meanwhile, the Philippines’ ranking is in 34th position out of 145 countries.

China’s total military personnel are currently around 3,170,000 soldiers, with 2,035,000 active personnel. Meanwhile, the Philippines only has 1,385,000 personnel, with 150,000 active personnel.

2. Air Force

As for the air force fleet, China is also far superior, having 1,207 aircraft, 371 fighter aircraft, 112 aerial reconnaissance drones and 281 attack helicopters.

The Philippine Air Force itself only has 25 fighter aircraft, 8 aerial reconnaissance drones and 2 attack helicopters.

3. Army

The Chinese Army is said to be very strong with 5,000 tanks, 174,300 armored vehicles and 3,180 rocket launchers.

This number far exceeds the Philippines, which only has 10 tanks, 7,562 armored vehicles and hundreds of artillery pieces without any missile or rocket launchers.

4. Navy

The Bamboo Curtain country is equipped with 49 destroyers, 42 frigates, 72 corvettes, 61 submarines and 150 patrol boats.

Meanwhile, the Philippines only has 2 frigates, 1 corvette and 50 patrol boats. This number is of course very inversely proportional to what China has.

That is the comparison of the military strength of China and the Philippines. From this comparison, it is very clear that China outperforms the Philippines on all fronts.

(ahm)