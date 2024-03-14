So no Oscar for Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s slow, heartfelt film about the criminal exploitation of the Osage people in Oklahoma, an indigenous community that grew rich in the 1920s from oil found beneath their land and then stolen through deception. , deception and murder.

Of the film’s ten nominations, not one was silvered or gilded with such an Art Deco knight. It’s another missed opportunity for Hollywood, which indulges in bigoted clichés and eco-romanticism about indigenous peoples (Avatar, Pocahontas) but struggles to do justice to their historical and current realities—and struggles.

In 1973, Marlon Brando refused to accept an Oscar for his role in The Godfather to protest the treatment of Native Americans in films, who were then mostly extras after their own demise. Brando himself was not present, and his refusal was expressed by actress and activist Maria Luisa Cruz (who called herself “Sachin Littlefeather”). She was greeted with applause, but also with cries of outrage. It wasn’t until 2022 that the now 75-year-old Cruise, six months before her death, received an apology from the Oscar committee.

This time, critics gave different explanations for the lack of an Oscar. The Oscar committee has not contacted director Scorsese. He previously failed to win prizes for the mafia film The Irishman (also nominated ten times).

Another explanation: his “COFTM,” as an abbreviation for the film, had to compete with the equally ambitious and heavy-handed Oppenheimer, which, according to some critics, better develops the main roles and, at three hours, is somewhat shorter than “KOFTM” (206). minutes).

Everything will be fine. However, one suspects that the film’s dirty, murderous reality, presented in its raw form, is too confrontational for the Hollywood entertainment factory. The length of KOTFM prompted Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel to joke “that in the meantime, you could go to Oklahoma and solve these murders yourself.” Laughter. Fortunately, he did praise the lead performance of Lily Gladstone.

The murders of Osage women by their white husbands or guardians are not a closed story. Indian women continue to be kidnapped and killed in a human rights crisis known as MMIW (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women). At least 5,491 Indigenous women are missing, according to the FBI. There is a film about this, “Sad Wind River” (2017, without an Oscar).

Ahead of International Women’s Day, femicide has received renewed attention around the world. This film will continue to contribute to this in the coming years.

This is also possible – or even better – without those gilded knights.

Sjoerd de Jong writes a column here every Thursday.

