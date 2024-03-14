On Tuesday, the House of Representatives will vote on how it will paint the Animals Act. There is a choice between: cripple animals with Adema as long as livestock farmers make money from it, or cripple animals with D66 and VVD until 2040 at the latest, or keep the amendment already in place. It reads: Legal jargon warning: “It is no longer permitted to injure or injure an animal, or to cause harm to the health or welfare of an animal, for the purpose of being able to treat the animal in a certain way.” house.’ This means: do not singe the horns, do not cut off the tails and do not cut off the beaks in order to gather as many animals together as possible, and also to keep mutual injuries to a limit.

During the preparatory debate, MPs attacked each other with outrageous statements. “The Netherlands is the most animal-friendly country in the European Union!” – Adema shouted. Nowhere in Europe are so many animals beheaded as in the Netherlands, but no one pointed out his lies to the minister, on the contrary. The deputies began the interruption by saying: “Of course, I am also for the protection of animals.” One loved cows even more than the other. After such debates, completely unaware of their own errors, they sit in the Members’ Restaurant, fraternally eating the same animals, their babies or breast milk. You are not “pro-animal” if the life of an animal is less valuable to you than the short-term stimulation of your own taste buds.

Suppose the mine operators who allowed children to go down the mines to the point of child death were to point to the measures they took to improve the well-being of the children. What they will say: “We place great importance on the dignity of children.” And that after working visits to these entrepreneurs, politicians praised the welfare of children around the mine and praised mining worthy of children. We would immediately call their psychiatrists.

Every lawmaker voting against the original amendment on Tuesday must explain its meaning in front of a mirror. This may help combat their delusional thinking: “I believe that an animal should be allowed to be harmed or injured… in order to keep the animal a certain way.”

When the growing points of horns are burned out, body parts are cut off and cubs are taken away from nursing mothers, there is no need to talk about welfare. There will be no prosperity or dignity if thirty million animals die helplessly in Dutch stables every year. At its best, animal agriculture aims to reduce the suffering it itself causes. The fact that the sector uses misleading words such as “animal welfare” and “animal dignity” for this purpose is bad enough. Politicians and, of course, journalists should not accept these terms. They wouldn’t do the same for child labor and mines. No welfare, no dignity, these terms are used only by those who want to do PR for livestock farming.

Carolina Trujillo is a writer.

