In an unusual twist that resembles a science fiction plot, part of Japan is on alert due to the presence of a cat on the streets of the city of Fukuyama. The feline, in what was an act of curiosity, triggered an emergency situation after falling into a tub filled with a highly toxic substance. This incident endangers the animal’s life and represents a significant risk to residents in the area.

Local authorities took measures to contain the possible repercussions of this event, which highlights the dangerous intersection between urban wildlife and industrial activity. In addition, the inhabitants were alerted so that they do not maintain contact with the feline, although the possibility is estimated that the animal is no longer alive due to the toxic product to which it was exposed.

Cat falls into a vat of hexavalent chromium

The accident was discovered by an employee at the Nomura Plating plant in Fukuyama, who noticed feline paw prints present near the hexavalent chromium container, according to local press. This chemical compound is used in various industrial processes, such as metal plating.

Around the container, footprints of the feline’s paws were found. Photo: AFP.

The images from the security cameras show the feline fleeing the factory and, although it appears apparently unharmed, it is presumed that it would be found bathed in the toxic substance. The fact surprised more than one, since the tub, which contained hexavalent chromium, measured 3 m high.

“We immediately alerted the Police, the city of Fukuyama and the neighbors near our factory,” declared a representative of the company, who did not want to reveal his identity, to the AFP agency. Likewise, he indicated: “The incident awakened us to the need to take measures to prevent small animals from sneaking in, something we had never anticipated before.”

Security video confirmed it was a cat. Photo: AFP.

What is hexavalent chromium?

Hexavalent chromium is a highly toxic chemical compound, which has links to a variety of health problems, such as lung cancer and liver damage. Its use occurs in industrial applications, due to its anticorrosive and finishing properties, and requires strict safety measures. Exposure to this chemical affects workers in related industries, the general population, and the environment.

The incursion of a being as curious as a cat into this dangerous scenario highlights the need to strengthen safety and environmental prevention practices. As we move towards a more industrialized future, it is crucial to remember the importance of protecting not only our species, but all life forms that share this planet with us.