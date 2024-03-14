Jorge Álvarez Máynez applauded that the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies gave the green light to the National Care System (SNC), an initiative promoted by the Citizen Movement (MC) that will provide decent living conditions to caregivers of children, people with disabilities or the elderly.

“We did it! From the orange bench and, thanks to the efforts of representative Amalia García, we promoted the Care System and it has already been approved in full. With this we demonstrate once again that the Orange Bank works for the causes of Mexicans,” celebrated the presidential candidate “phospho, phospho.” Although the opinion still has to be approved by the Upper House.

