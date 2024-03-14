Although in recent years China’s economic growth has been lower than in previous decades – its GDP grew by 5.2% in 2023, according to official data – it still continues in the race to become the leading world power, above of the United States.

Today, the People’s Republic of China is the engine of the international economy along with the US, but more than 30 years ago, this was not the case. On the contrary, it was a mainly rural territory with high poverty rates. However, in record time, this country experienced what is known as the ‘Chinese miracle’, going from a situation of economic crisis to being an international giant. As it did?

How did China become a world power?

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) was born on October 1, 1949. This event marks the beginning of a new period in which the Chinese truly became masters of their country, according to the text “Brief History of the People’s Republic of China (1949-2019)”, from the Institute of Contemporary China Studies of Argentina.

The Communist Party of China was the architect of its founding. Meanwhile, its leader, Mao Zedong, assumed leadership of the Asian country. Mao led the leadership of the Chinese people when they were in an economic crisis.

In 2010, China became the second largest economy in the world. Photo: CGTN

In this new period, the establishment of the state economy was promoted. Thus, key control of the national economy was achieved. New diplomatic relations were also established with other nations, based on key principles, such as respect for sovereignty between both parties and equality.

However, it was not until 1978 that China began its great transformation. By then, Den Xiaoping was the leader of the communist country. It was he who promoted Chinese economic reform.

“When the new China was established in 1949, it lacked money, infrastructure, technology, among others. In a certain sense, we can almost say that everything was lacking. “60 years later, in 2010, it was positioned as the second largest economy in the world,” Li Ziying, a professor at the Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), explained to a group on March 12. of journalists from Latin America, among which was La República.

To achieve this ‘economic miracle’, China guided the country through the ‘four modernizations’, in which the market played a key role. Ratified in December 1978 by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Den Xiaoping concentrated his work on promoting national modernization.

The migration of the population from rural areas to the capital was recorded, the doors were opened to foreign investment and the creation of particular economic spaces, such as Shenzhen, was promoted.

Li Ziying is a professor at the Beijing Foreign Studies University and a specialist in Latin American politics. Photo: Francisco Claros/La República

Later, in 2001, it joined the World Trade Organization, while in 2008 it positioned itself as a key country to export a wide variety of manufactured products. These include, for example, cars and bicycles.

According to Li Ziying, who is also vice dean of the Faculty of Hispanic and Portuguese Studies at the BFSU, from 1978 to 2010, the speed of the increase in China’s GDP was 9.9%, while between 2011 and 2014 it was 8%.

“Between 1978 and 2018, the speed of China’s economic growth is 2.6 times faster than the world average,” declared the Latin American politics expert. Thus, it successively surpassed Italy, England, Germany and Japan, and became the second largest economy in the world.

What did China rely on to promote its modernization?

China based its modernization process on its own economic development plan. “It was not something imitated (…). “We are a socialist country, but at the same time we have a fairly modern market,” he mentioned.