A little over a month ago it was Viña del Mar, now Valparaíso. A fire that spread very quickly in populated areas left at least 20 houses affected and two minors dead, Chilean President Gabriel Boric reported this Thursday while authorities evaluate the extent of the damage.

“So far there are 20 confirmed affected houses, there are no injuries or deaths in the Cerro Cordillera fire, however, there are two minors who died in a fire” in a house in another sector, Boric stated shortly before enacting a safety law. private.

He added that thanks to the rapid deployment of firefighters and the National Forestry Corporation, all the fires that were recorded on Wednesday in the Valparaíso region “are contained” and the government “is with all resources and energy concentrated on the task of supporting to everyone who needs it.”

Several fires shocked the Valparaíso region when the fire devastated the highly populated area of ​​Cerro Cordillera.

The flames broke out late on Wednesday night in this sector and the fire “had very explosive characteristics”, since “it very quickly gained a lot of strength” and was favored by the wind conditions and the difficult access to the area. , which cannot be entered by air at night, Minister Carolina Tohá reported at night.

Half an hour later, a second fire broke out in another adjacent sector, Curauma, and an hour and a half later a third fire broke out in another place, but around midnight all the fires were contained, the minister said.

The authorities ordered the preventive evacuation of at least five other neighboring neighborhoods and the sector was under surveillance in case there was any attempt to “rekindle these fires,” Tohá added.

The Chilean investigative police opened an investigation to determine the origin of the fire. A video was released on social networks in which a flare is seen being launched and flames emerge.

The Chilean prosecutor’s office interviewed witnesses who reported the use of flares, said the Specialized Fire Prosecutor, Osvaldo Ossandon, who pointed out that three sources of fire initiation are being considered and “it is being investigated whether there is a correlation between them.”

For its part, the Valparaíso prosecutor’s office reported that the death of the two teenagers and the origin of that fire are being investigated.

“Both minors were without a responsible adult at the time of the incident, which is also part of the investigation,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

