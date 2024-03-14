Through social networks, users of the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC) announced this afternoon that when passing through one of the tunnels on Line 12, one of the trains was filled with cement.

The events occurred between the Eje Central interstation and Parque de los Venados on Line 12, according to the publications of X, formerly Twitter.

In one of the publications, a user asked the authorities and officials of the Metro and the Government of Mexico City to carry out a verification on the entire line “Don’t let another tragedy happen like it already happened a few months ago.”

What happened on Metro Line 12?

According to the official STC Metro account, they reported that the cement fell after a company that carries out works for the construction of apartments drilled the tunnel and caused a leak.

The convoy of Line 12 between Eje Central and Parque de los Venados was splashed with cement.

The director of the Metro, Guillermo Calderón, reported that “the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City placed seals of suspension of the work.”

“I am outside the Eje Central and Parque de los Venados interstation on Line 12, where a company that carries out works for the construction of apartments drilled the tunnel and caused a leak,” said Guillermo Calderón.

He added that Metro personnel remain in the area, while service on Line 12 remains normal.

The capital government is preparing a press conference to announce the details of these events; It will be headed by the head of Government, Martí Batres.

