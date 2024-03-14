Rome, March 14, 2024 – The work of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori begins. At today’s first session, FdI Senator Andrea De Priamo, who was also the rapporteur in the Senate on the bill establishing the Commission itself, was elected President.

Members of the Commission

The commission is bicameral and consists of forty members. Among them are the deputies: Luciano Ciocchetti, Tommaso Foti, Dario Iaia, Fabio Roscani, Paolo Trancasini, Maria Carolina Varchi (FDI), Paolo Barelli and Paolo Emilio Russo (FI), Riccardo Augusto Marchetti and Massimiliano Panizzut (League), Gianni Cuperlo, Federico Gianassi and Roberto Morasut (Pd), Stefani Ascari and Francesco Silvestri (M5s), Marco Grimaldi (Avs), Giulia Pastorella (Azione), Luigi Marattin (IV), Luca Pastorino (Misto), Ilaria Cavo (Noah Moderati). And senators Maurizio Gasparri and Adriano Paroli (Finland), Susanna Donatella Campione, Andrea De Priamo, Domenico Matera, Ernesto Rapani, Gianni Rosa, Marco Scurria (FDI), Mara Bizzotto, Andrea Paganella and Daisy Pirovano (League), Simona Flavia Malpezzi. , Dario Parrini and Walter Verini (Pd), Alessandra Majorino and Luigi Nave (M5s), Giorgio Salvitti (Italian Citizenship – We Moderate – May), Enrico Borghi (IV), Carlo Calenda (AZ), Meinhard Durnwalder (For Autonomies) .

Pietro Orlandi: “I can’t wait for the challenge”

“I don’t look at the past, what is important today is that the commission of inquiry began work simultaneously with two other investigations – the investigation of the Vatican and the prosecutor’s office of Rome.” This is how Pietro Orlandi, Emanuela’s brother, comments to Adnkronos about the start of the work of the parliamentary commission to investigate the disappearance of his sister and Mirella Gregory. Pietro waited outside the Palazzo San Macuto for the results of the vote of the Commission leaders. “I have a lot of confidence,” he concludes, “I felt a desire to clarify. I can’t wait for the Commission to call me.”

Mirella’s sister: “The commission works without obstacles”

After many months of waiting for work to begin, today I am happy. Let’s hope this is a good start and that they will do everything they can to get to the bottom of it.” Maria Antonietta Gregory, Mirella’s sister, told Adnkronos, commenting on the start of the work of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregory and hoping that the commission itself will work “unhindered and regardless of political views.” “individual members. “For the Gregory family, this is the last resort, and we want to be sure,” concludes Maria Antonietta, “I am at the disposal of the Commission.”

De Priamo: “Shedding light on a dark history”

The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregory was born “in the light of the decision of Parliament to create a commission of inquiry that, 40 years later, will try to shed light on a story shrouded in darkness.” I will try to carry out serious, analytical and thorough work to make an important contribution to the search for truth.” This was stated by FdI Senator Andrea De Priamo as he left the Palazzo San Macuto after his election as President of the Commission.

“We will try to discuss,” he continues, “I would like the Commission to be a place not for disputes and spectacle, because there has probably been too much in this case, but for serious discussions and investigations,” he continued. “There are very long and complex documents, in this case there were false and incorrect versions,” he concluded, “We will try to restore order in these tangles and give ourselves a method of work, and I will want to do this together with the entire majority.” and opposition political forces. (Source: Adnkronos)

