In 2024 the Ecobonus with incentives for the purchase of new cars changes face and is remodeled, with the new bonuses expected to come into force starting from April or May 2024. The new 2024 car incentives will only be available after publication of the Prime Ministerial Decree that will regulate them. Some bureaucratic obstacles are delaying the implementation of the new contributions for the current year.

While waiting for certain news, the current Ecobonus scheme remains valid for those who purchase a car, which provides an incentive of 5,000 euros with scrapping or 3,000 euros without scrapping for cars with emissions from 0 to 20 g/km. The fund for thermals, in the range up to 135 g/km, is exhausted.

New car incentives 2024

As stated by the Minister for Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, the new incentives range from 1,500 to 13,750 euros. These bonuses vary depending on the category of the vehicle destined for scrap or the income of the people involved.

The program reaches almost one billion in financing, with a focus on the purchase of less polluting vehicles and confirmed support for low-income families and rental companies. There are also incentives for the purchase of used cars with a discount of 2,000 euros, only for M1 category and Euro 6 approved models, with a value not exceeding 25,000 euros.

Minister Adolfo Urso, pictured with Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares

The fund for 2024 has 950 million. Of these, 793 million are intended for cars, distributed as follows: 240 million for electric cars, 150 million for plug-in cars and 403 million for thermal cars.

Of the 950 million, 35 are allocated to mopeds and motorcycles, 53 to light commercial vehicles, 20 to used cars and 50 to long-term rental. The contributions vary from 1,500 to 13,750 euros and are also distributed to mopeds, motorcycles, light commercial vehicles, used cars and long-term rentals.

Overall, compared to the past there are more funds for electric cars (35 million more) and thermal cars (283 more), but a significant reduction for plug-ins (95 less).

What’s changing, guide to car incentives 2024

The current bonus of 5,000 euros, previously intended for the purchase of an electric car in the event of scrapping, now reaches a maximum of 11,000 euros if the demolition involves older cars such as the Euro 0 and Euro 1. For low-income families (ISEE 30 thousand euros), the scrapping bonus increases up to 13,750 euros.

The main financing therefore goes to cars with lower emissions. Low-income families can also scrap a car for up to Euro 5, purchasing only an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle. Furthermore, compared to the old scheme, a contribution of 2,000 euros is also provided for the purchase of used cars.

The contribution will be doubled for holders of taxi licenses, NCCs who replace their cars dedicated to the service and the winners of the extraordinary competition for the issuing of new taxi and NCC licenses. Furthermore, the requirement to maintain ownership of the car purchased with the incentives is 12 months for individuals and 24 months for businesses.

Car incentives 2024, the tables

0-20 g/km

(electric cars) 21-60 g/km

(plug-in hybrid cars) 61-135 g/km (all others) Without breakdown. €6,000 €7,500 €4,000 €5,000 0 Rott. up to Euro 2 €11,000 €13,750 €8,000 €10,000 €3,000 Rott. to Euro 3 €10,000 €12,750 €6,000 €7,500 €2,000 Rott. up to Euro 4 €9,000 €11,750 €5,500 €6,875 €1,500 List price limit €35,000 without VAT

€42,700 with VAT €45,000 without VAT

€54,900 with VAT €35,000 without VAT

€42,700 with VAT Beneficiaries Natural and legal persons Natural persons with ISEE less than €30,000 Natural and legal persons Natural persons with ISEE less than €30,000 Natural persons Car incentives 2024

Electric car incentives 2024

For electric cars with emissions between 0 and 20 g/km of CO2, the incentive varies from 6,000 to 13,750 euros, only for the purchase of vehicles with a maximum price of 35,000 euros (without VAT and 42,700 euros with VAT). Without scrapping, private individuals and companies can obtain 6,000 euros, which increases to 7,500 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros.

The new incentives for electric cars could reach up to 13,750 euros

The incentive increases by scrapping a more polluting car: it reaches 11,000 euros for vehicles from Euro 0 to Euro 2 and up to 13,750 euros with a specific ISEE. For Euro 3 and Euro 4, it is reduced to 10,000 and 9,000 euros respectively (12,500 and 11,250 euros with assessment of family assets).

For buyers with ISEE above 30,000 euros the contribution is:

6,000 euros without scrapping an old car; 9,000 euros with the scrapping of a Euro 4 car; 10,000 euros by scrapping a Euro 3; 11,000 euros when scrapping a Euro 0, Euro 1 or Euro 2 car.

If, however, the ISEE is less than 30,000 euros the incentive is:

7,500 euros without scrapping; 8,000 euros with the scrapping of a Euro 5 car; 11,250 euros with scrapping of a Euro 4 car; 12,500 euros for scrapping a Euro 3; 13,750 euros for scrapping a car up to Euro 2.

Plug-in hybrid car incentives 2024

Regarding the incentives for plug-in hybrid cars in the 0-20 g/km CO2 range, without scrapping, the contribution is 4,000 euros (5,000 euros for Isee under 30,000 euros). The maximum price to benefit from the bonus is 45,000 euros (without VAT and 54,900 euros with VAT). With the scrapping of a vehicle from Euro 0 to 2, the incentive reaches 8,000 euros (10,000 euros with ISEE), which decreases to 6,000 euros for Euro 3 (7,500 euros) and to 5,500 euros for Euro 4 (6,875 euros).

In case of ISEE exceeding 30 thousand euros the bonus for PHEV vehicles is

4,000 euros without scrapping; 5,500 euros for scrapping a Euro 4 car; 6,000 euros if a Euro 3 is scrapped; 8,000 euros by scrapping a car up to Euro 2.

For buyers with an ISEE of less than 30,000 euros the incentive is:

5,000 euros without scrapping or with scrapping of a Euro 5 car; 6,875 euros for scrapping a Euro 4 car; 7,500 euros with the scrapping of a Euro 3; 10,000 euros by scrapping a car up to Euro 2.

Incentives for petrol, diesel and hybrid cars

For endothermic petrol and diesel vehicles, as well as mild hybrids and full hybrids, with emissions between 61 and 135 g/km and a maximum price of 35,000 euros (without VAT and 42,700 euros with VAT), only natural persons can receive a contribution. The scrapping of a vehicle is required and there are no benefits based on income. The incentive varies from 3,000 euros for Euro 0-2 to 2,000 euros for Euro 3, decreasing to 1,500 euros for Euro 4.

The incentives for the purchase of combustion cars do not include ISEE limits:

1,500 euros if a Euro 4 car is scrapped; 2,000 euros with the scrapping of a Euro 3 car; 3,000 euros when scrapping a Euro 0, Euro 1 or Euro 2 car.

Bonuses also for used cars

The new car incentive scheme provides for contributions of 2,000 euros also for the purchase of Euro 6 used cars. In this case, there is a price restriction of up to 25,000 euros and the obligation to scrap a vehicle of a class up to to Euro 4. For incentives for used cars, the financial coverage is much lower, i.e. 20 million, probably barely enough to assist 10 thousand people.

Possible incentives for LPG/methane retrofit systems are being evaluated. Minister Urso stated that the Ministry is considering the introduction of an incentive for the conversion of old cars in circulation to LPG or methane, but at the moment it is only a hypothesis being studied and must be confirmed.

Charging station bonus

In the new Ecobonus, the financing for the bonus relating to the installation of charging stations increases from 40 to 80 million, using resources not used in previous years. The contribution remains unchanged compared to the two-year period 2022-2023, consisting of 80% of the purchase price, with a reimbursement of up to 1,500 euros for the single family unit and 8,000 euros for the condominium.

When do the new incentives come into force?

It is likely that the new car incentives will start from April or even May. The reform is late for one political reason and the other bureaucratic one. The delay is due to the complexity of the decision-making process, which involves various ministries and different souls of the majority. Furthermore, the changes to the decree must be shared and approved by all the ministries involved, further slowing down the process. Meanwhile, the funds provided for thermal cars have been exhausted for days, while those for electric cars remain unused. Although optimists talk about the reform being operational by the second half of March, it is likely that the changes will be postponed to April or even May, given that the passage of the Court of Auditors and the adaptation of the booking platform will require further time.

