With this 3 Series Touring you won’t go unnoticed in traffic jams.

The BMW 3 Series is available in almost any color. Unfortunately, not many people take advantage of this, which is why you only see the 3 Series in black, white, gray and – in case anyone is thinking: let me go crazy – navy blue. However, Marktplaats has a copy in a completely unique color.

It’s not even an M3, M340i or M340d. No, it’s a simple 320e with 204 hp. However, the owner wanted to make it something unique. And it worked. This is primarily due to the color: this 3 Series Touring is finished in a very nice dark green color.

You might think it’s Sanremo green, the first color of the 4 Series Convertible. This would already be a special color for the 3 Series, but this color is even more special. This is Verde Ermes, originally a Lamborghini color. We also sometimes see this color on BMWs as “Sonderlakierung”.

In addition to the color, this car’s 20-inch wheels are also special. There are two options: either these are M3 CS disks, or these are imitation disks. Unfortunately, the advertisement does not make this clear. In any case, these are unique wheels for the 3 Series Touring.

The car is also equipped with various M Performance parts: splitter, diffuser, mirrors and, to top it all off, red M Performance brakes. Unfortunately, the interior is much less interesting: here simply black sets the tone.

However, this is an interesting example for those who want something a little different. As mentioned, this car can be found in Market Square with 51,801 km on the odometer. The seller wants 49,900 euros for it.

This article “Buy this unique 3 Series Touring in Lamborghini color” first appeared on Ruetir.