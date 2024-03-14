The earthquake shocks in the Campi Flegrei continue to cause concern. Today, Thursday 14 March 2024, one of magnitude 1.6 was felt in the Gulf of Pozzuoli

The earth still shakes in Campania. Another earthquake today in the Campi Flegrei has caused new concern and alarm among the people. It is a 1.6 magnitude shock that seismographs recorded in the Gulf of Pozzuoli area. A low magnitude, which in any case is part of a seismic swarm that has not given respite to an area considered highly at risk for some time.

The earth doesn’t stop shaking. This seismic event has been going on for weeks now and is causing concern not only among the population, but also among local and national authorities and civil protection, always working to try to mitigate the damage.

The last earthquake felt by the Vesuvian Observatory, which then communicated directly to the Municipality of Pozzuoli, was dated 15 March 2024. In the evening many citizens felt the earth shaking.

The new shock in the Campi Flegrei caldera was felt around 5.27pm on Thursday 14 March 2024. A shock measuring 1.6 on the Richter scale, recorded with an epicenter in the Gulf of Pozzuoli, right in front of the coast of the Phlegraean city.

Despite the very low magnitude, many people felt the earthquake perfectly, which occurred at a depth of 3.9 kilometers. It was above all the citizens of the Lungomare di Pozzuoli area and the hamlet of Arco Felice who felt the earth tremble. In the neighborhoods of the western outskirts of Naples, however, nothing was felt.

Earthquake today in the Campi Flegrei: communication from the Municipality of Pozzuoli

“The event may have been accompanied by a roar felt by the inhabitants of the coastal areas. For any reports of damage and/or inconvenience you can call the following numbers: Municipal Police Operations Centre: 081/8551891 Civil Protection: 081/18894400″.

This is the note from the Municipality of Pozzuoli issued after the registration of the new seismic event. There were many reports from citizens on social media, including regarding the roar: many would have heard it without distinction.