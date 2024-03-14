On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, another incident involving Boeing 777 aircraft occurred in the United States. The latter marks the sixth in just over a week. On this occasion, an American Airlines aircraft, with 249 passengers on board, was the protagonist. The series of problems with these aerial vehicles has raised concern and questions about their safety and operation. From emergency landings to mechanical failures, the company faces a series of challenges that have affected its stock market value and caused some distrust among other travelers.

Boeing 777: what happened and where did they land?

According to official information, a plane had to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles, United States, due to a mechanical problem. However, some reports suggest that it was a burst tire.

This aircraft came from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and landed safely around 8:45 p.m.

From American Airlines, it was reported that the aircraft was able to taxi on the runway after landing and that all passengers disembarked safely. No injuries were reported among users or crew members.

It is the sixth landing that the Boeing 777 has made. This time in Los Angeles. Photo: San Diego Union

These are the times the Boeing 777 had an emergency landing during a week

With this latest event, there are now six registered Boeing 777 aircraft in a period of just over a week. On Monday, March 10, 2024, the Boeing 777-300 operated by United Airlines was filmed leaking fluids during takeoff. The aircraft, which was bound for San Francisco, was forced to make an emergency landing in Sydney, Australia, due to maintenance problems.

The increase in these types of episodes has raised concern and questions about the safety and operation of Boeing aircraft.

So far, the company has not offered a public solution for travelers, who expect the comfort and safety of themselves and their companions.

Who was John Barnett, the former Boeing manager who died, and why was he trending?

The unexpected death of John Barnett, a former Boeing manager, who denounced the use of low-quality parts in the manufacture of airplanes, has generated suspicions among United States authorities who were already investigating the aviation giant. The firm is in its worst moment, with a sharp drop in the value of its shares. John was found dead in his truck last Saturday.

Barnett had laid out company policies that sought to speed up aircraft production. At the time of his death, he was in Charleston, South Carolina, to testify in a court case related to his work at the company.

Although the first police version suggests a self-inflicted death, both Barnett’s lawyers and his relatives have denied that he was depressed or had suicidal intentions, which cast doubt on the initial diagnosis.

John Barnett died last Saturday and his lawyers rule out it being suicide. Photo: Sky News