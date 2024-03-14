The community of the municipality of Regidor, in the department of Bolívar, Colombia, has been shaken this time by the discovery of the lifeless bodies of a couple of Venezuelan citizens in the Magdalena River. Local authorities, in collaboration with the Police, identified the deceased as Delimar Colmenares, 28, and Jenerly Johan Pabón Landeros, 30, who had been reported missing since February 24, 2024.

The discovery of Colmenares’ body was first found in the town of Santa Teresa. Authorities later located Pabón Landeros’ body on the other side of the river. Until now, the reasons that led the couple to that place are unknown.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the causes of the couple’s death.

The regional media Impacto News reports that Delimar Colmenares left five children orphaned, all under the age of six, including a newborn. The minors are now in the custody of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF).

Meanwhile, the community is shocked by this tragic event, and it is hoped that authorities will continue the hard work to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death of this couple.

What to do if you witness a homicide case in Colombia?

If you are a witness to a criminal act, contact any of the following service channels of the Attorney General’s Office:

Access the official website of the Attorney General of Colombia www.fiscalia.gov.co. Download the mobile application and use the ‘Easy report button’ function to report any criminal crime. Use the ‘Click to call button’ to make a web call directly to the Contact Center of the Prosecutor’s Office.Scan the QR code with your mobile phone.Call the telephone lines 01 8000 9197 48 from a landline or 122 from a cell phone, both available 24 hours a day, 365 days a day. anus.

How much was the homicide rate in Colombia in 2022?

According to the UN Global Study on Homicides, in 2022, Colombia will register a figure of 25.4 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. Likewise, it is highlighted that regions with a historical presence of armed groups such as the FARC and the ELN tend to have higher homicide rates.

What is the city with criminal acts in Colombia?

According to the report of the Citizen Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice AC (CCSPJP), the city of Buenaventura, located in the department of Valle del Cauca, closed 2023 as the most dangerous town in Colombia. With a population of approximately 318,000 inhabitants, 162 homicides were recorded, which represents a rate of 51 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. This ranking is not new for Buenaventura, as it has been on this list for several consecutive years.