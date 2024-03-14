The end of the manual transmission is approaching, and BMW is already celebrating it with the M3 MT Final Edition.

Although many brands ban manual transmission, BMW continues to supply some models with a six-speed transmission. In the M3, for example, you can choose between regular (480 hp with manual transmission) and competition (510 hp with automatic transmission). However, the manual transmission is forced to lose to the automatic transmission in terms of sales. With it, you serve true purists, but this group is not large enough to keep the company afloat.

BMW M3 MT Final version

The end of the manual transmission has not yet been confirmed, but BMW seems to admit that it will say goodbye in the near future. In Japan, the brand presents the BMW M3 MT Final Edition. Limited edition M3 with manual transmission. It doesn’t get any more exciting because visually it’s just a BMW M3. With optional gold rims already tested for you.

150 pieces

Hurry: the BMW M3 MT Final Edition will be limited to exactly 150 units. 50 in Alpinweiß, 50 in Brooklyngrau and 50 in Saphirschwarz, for which Japan probably has its own translations. As with other special editions in Japan, it is not a first come, first served basis, but rather your name is thrown into a cylinder and 150 applicants are ultimately selected.

If you are chosen to receive a special BMW M3 with a manual transmission, you will still have to bring with you a bag of money containing 12,400,000 yen, or approximately 87,950 euros. Now it remains to be seen whether BMW will announce a true goodbye to the manual transmission, as the brand is adamant that the manual transmission will live on as long as there is demand for it. With more than half the M2 still sold with a manual transmission, that demand still exists.

