It’s been 17 years since Nissan announced the current GT-R R35. And although there have been rumors about his retirement for many years, it looks like it will happen this year. For example, at the opening of the 2025 model year, local Nissan dealers were informed, according to Japanese media, that there was production space for a maximum of 1,500 units, after which they were done. What’s new in 2025?

In the case of Pure Edition and Nismo, virtually nothing. The Premium Edition T-Spec and Track Edition get engine internals from Nismo, while the Premium Edition can be ordered with a “Blue Heaven” interior if desired. Art or kitsch, let’s leave this question open.

Don’t expect the updated GT-R in Europe anymore. Due to its age, it no longer meets European noise and emissions requirements. It should also be equipped with a host of additional safety features by June. Nissan certainly won’t put that kind of effort into the retirement GT-R. Successor to R36? This is expected to happen no earlier than 2030.