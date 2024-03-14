Bitter Easter: chocolate eggs cost more (the fault of expensive cocoa)

Next Easter could see a reduction in chocolate eggs on tables, unless consumers are willing to shell out significantly more than last year. According to a survey conducted by Codacons, the prices of chocolate eggs have increased by 24%, with some brands even recording an increase of 40% compared to 2023. For example, the Kinder Gran Surpresa egg, with a fixed price in Italy, goes from 9.99 euros to 11.99 euros, an increase of two euros. At the same time, some eggs intended for adults weighing between 320 and 365 grams can cost up to 18 euros, which represents an increase of 33% compared to the previous year. Eggs dedicated to children, linked to TV series, famous characters or cartoons, increased by 16.7%.

Considering that last year a total of 300 million euros were spent on the purchase of chocolate eggs, Codacons estimates that the price increases in 2024 will lead to a total increase in Italian spending of 72 million euros.

These increases are attributed to the cocoa crisis, Gambero Rosso points out, caused by heavy rains in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the main producers of this raw material. These weather events resulted in disastrous harvests and, as a result, a reduction in cocoa supply and an increase in prices. Codacons indicates that the price of cocoa has reached six thousand dollars per ton.

Given the reduction in chocolate availability, some companies are offering alternatives to Easter eggs, such as those made from carob, which resembles the flavor of dark chocolate. However, even these alternatives do not offer cheaper prices. An example is the Ciokarrua company, which launched an egg made with Sicilian carob on the market.