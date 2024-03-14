Canmore, March 14, 2024 – Lisa Vittozzi (981) moved seven spots closer to the top of the overall rankings, led by Ingrid Tandrevold (988), into second place, just a hair behind. Azzurra delivers a stunning women’s sprint in the final stage of the Biathlon World Cup and delivers perhaps the best race of her career over the distance to cap off a memorable season.

The same opponent makes two mistakes and finishes seventeenth. Vittozzi crossed the finish line first with a time of 19’38″2, also thanks to a superb shooting performance (79/80).

Tandrevold takes solace in the fact that she won the special cup ahead of Justine Brezat-Boucher (eighth on the occasion), Vittozzi third, and rounding out the day’s podium were fellow Frenchwoman Lou Jeanmonneau, second 5-5 late, and Switzerland’s Lena Haeki. – Gross, third place with a height of 8 inches 6 inches. The performance of the rest of the Italian team was also good: Samuela Comola finished thirteenth with no faults, Beatriz Trabucchi 21st with no faults, Michela Carrara 27th with two faults, Rebecca Passler 52nd with two faults and Hannah Auchentaller 54th. th with three errors: everyone qualified. for persecution. The men’s sprint will take place on Friday 15 March with Tommaso Giacomel, Didier Bionaz, Lukas Hofer, Elia Zeni and Patrick Braunhofer taking part.

Commentary by Lisa Vittozzi at the end of the women’s sprint in Canmore. “I finally won the sprint, the last time I did it was five years ago,” he explains at the finish line. I had a perfect race: when I left the last shooting line I was only a few tenths behind first place, I felt good on my skis and tried my best, putting all the remaining energy into my legs. Now the gap in the general classification with Tandrevold has narrowed, but nothing changes, I just need to focus on myself and think about race after race, knowing that I have the right form and belief to compete until the end.”

