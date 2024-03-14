Rome, March 14, 2024 – “When the first dose arrived at the Vatican, I immediately made an appointment and then also had the booster shots and, thank God, I never became infected.” Pope Francis talks about this in his autobiography “Life”. My story in history”, from which today Corriere della Sera publishes several excerpts as a world premiere.

In the book, José Bergoglio notes that when he was hospitalized, “someone was more interested in politics, in agitation, almost thinking about a new conclave. Don’t worry, it’s human, no need to be shocked! When the Pope is in the hospital, he has a lot on his mind, and there are also those who speculate in the newspapers for their own benefit or for profit.”

However, he never thought about retirement. “I think that the Petrine ministry is ad vitam, and therefore I do not see the conditions for resignation,” writes Francis. “Everything would change if there were a serious physical obstacle, in which case I have already signed the letter of resignation, which is submitted to the State secretariat. If this happened, I would not call myself pope emeritus, but simply bishop emeritus of Rome, and I would move to Santa Maria Maggiore to once again become a confessor and give communion to the sick.”

The pontiff talks about his Italian origins (“Piedmontese was my first mother tongue”) and his early life in parallel with the great events of history. Starting with the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki: “The use of atomic energy for military purposes is a crime against man, against his dignity and against any possibility of a future in our common home,” Bergoglio attacks.

The pontiff also says that, as a Jesuit, he would like to become a missionary in Japan, but was not allowed to do so due to his health: “If I had been sent to this missionary country, my life would have turned out differently. path; and perhaps someone in the Vatican would be better than he is now.”

Francis also recalls his youthful love, the coup in Argentina (“it was a genocide of generations” and the charges against him were “the revenge of some villain”), exile to Cordoba as punishment, his relationship with Ratzinger and the days of the conclave. 2013. The pope defines abortionists as “hired killers” while opening up “legal protection” for gay couples who “live the gift of love.” And he talks about the vow he made in 1990 to never watch television again. (Photo: @VaticanMedia, source: Ansa)

