The adventurous journey of ‘Beijing Express – The Dragon’s Route’ continues at a rapid pace. Tonight exclusively on Sky and streaming only on Now, there is the second stage in the far north of Vietnam, almost on the border with China. The host Costantino Della Gherardesca and the special correspondent Fru will guide travelers to discover breathtaking landscapes, where the eyes open spontaneously to contemplation and amazement. The Dragon’s route will take travelers running between Lang Son to Cao Bang, passing through Dong Dang, Hung Viet and Phúc Sen, this last fundamental intermediate stop where couples will sign the red book: a very tiring journey for a total of 180 kilometers backpacking.

All couples still competing

Uncontaminated places rich in ancient traditions which however hide unforeseen events and unexpected twists even in this second leg of the journey, for the Sky Original show created by Banijay Italia. After having faced the first non-elimination stage, all the couples at the starting line this season are still in the competition: Fabio and Eleonora Caressa to form ‘I Caressa’, then Damiano and Massimiliano Carrara ‘I Pasticcieri’, Artem and Antonio Orefice ‘ I Fratm’ and Paolo Cevoli and Elisabetta Garuffi ‘I Romagnoli’. Also at the starting line were Nancy Brilli and Pierluigi Iorio ‘I Brillanti’, Kristian Ghedina and Francesca Piccinini ‘I Giganti’, Maddalena Corvaglia and Barbara Petrillo ‘Le Amiche’, finally Estefania Bernal and Antonella Fiordelisi ‘Italia Argentina’.

The black envelope

In this new episode, always available on demand and visible on Sky Go, the competitors, equipped only with a backpack containing a minimum amount of equipment and 1 euro per day per person and in local currency, will begin their journey from Lang Son, one of the northernmost city in the country. The Romagna couple, who won the first stage, will receive the dreaded and very heavy black envelope from Costantino Della Gherardesca, which at the finish line will decide whether the bet is an elimination round or not. The games will definitively come to life amidst misunderstandings and alliances, tests of skill, strength, and mnemonics, which will severely test the travellers’ physical and nervous resistance.

Red book for immunity

In Phúc Sen, in the blacksmiths’ village, where knives are mostly forged and then exported all over the world, travelers will find the intermediate goal of this exciting stage: the first to reach Constantine and sign the red book will receive immunity, the right to participate in the third stage and the possibility of enjoying an extraordinary experience, decidedly more relaxing than the race that other travelers will have to face; the second ranked couple, however, will gain a position in the final ranking. Finally, among a thousand difficulties, the other couples will reach the red carpet in Cao Bang, located at the foot of the Memorial to the Soldiers Fallen in War: at that point, the absolute protagonist will be the black envelope, which will decide the fate of one of the competing couples.