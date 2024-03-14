The Caressas – Fabio Caressa and his daughter Eleonora – win the second stage of Beijing Express 2024 – The Dragon’s route which took travelers on the run from Lang Son to Cao Bang, passing through Dong Dang, Hung Viet and Phúc Sen. I competitors have a very tiring journey for a total of 180 kilometers backpacking. At the end of the stage, the first couple was eliminated. Exiting the scene were I Romagnoli, Paolo Cevoli and Elisabetta Garuffi, winners in the first stage and eliminated in the second.

In addition to Caressa, Damiano and Massimiliano Carrara ‘I Pasticcieri’, Artem and Antonio Orefice ‘I Fratm’, Nancy Brilli and Pierluigi Iorio ‘I Brillanti’, Kristian Ghedina and Francesca Piccinini ‘I Giganti’, Maddalena Corvaglia and Barbara Petrillo remain in the competition ‘Le Amiche’, Estefania Bernal and Antonella Fiordelisi ‘Italy Argentina